Country(s)
Industry News
Clinical Study Shows Anti-Aging Benefits: Liftlab Lift & Moisturize™ Daily Cream
According to in vitro testing conducted by BioInnovation Laboratories, LIFTLAB LIFT & MOISTURIZE™ Daily Cream with LIFTLAB’S patented Cell Protection Protein® is proven to increase collagen production by 31% and elastin by 76% for smoother, firmer, visibly younger-looking skin
Like all of the advanced anti-aging formulas in the exceptional LIFTLAB range, LIFT & MOISTURIZE™ is powered with LIFTLAB's exclusive, patented Cell Protection Protein® (CPP®), first discovered as the secret to survival in plants and marine life that thrive in icy Arctic conditions. A 100% natural biological ingredient, CPP® (sometimes aptly referred to as the anti-freeze protein) is unprecedented in not only protecting cells by counteracting inflammation and balancing skin's moisture level, but also in awakening the skin's natural regeneration process. In vitro testing shows that with one application of LIFT & MOISTURIZE™, the high level of CPP® in the luxuriously creamy formula supports deep wrinkle repair, increasing the production of collagen by 31%1 and the production of elastin by 76%1 after 48 hours.1
The fusion of CPP® with optimal levels of unique, clinically-proven ingredients enhances the remarkable anti-aging benefits, Syniorage helps to boost firmness while moisture-binding Hyalurosmooth and Gransil DMAM help to plump up fine lines. Botanical extracts such as Squalene (Olive), Aloe and Holy Basil provide antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, delivering precisely what skin needs to counteract the damage brought on by harsh winter weather.
So whether you plan to hit the ski slopes or brave icy city streets, with LIFTLAB LIFT & MOISTURIZE™ Daily Cream, winter can do its worst and your skin will look younger than springtime, well protected against the elements for an enviably smooth, glowing and visibly younger-looking complexion.
Available now at liftlabskincare.com, neimanmarcus.com and prestige skin care retailers.
(1) Results of in vitro testing by BioInnovation Laboratories after one application.
Media Contact
Karen Oliver and Associates
2123970645
***@karenoliverandassociates.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse