Clinical Study Shows Anti-Aging Benefits: Liftlab Lift & Moisturize™ Daily Cream

According to in vitro testing conducted by BioInnovation Laboratories, LIFTLAB LIFT & MOISTURIZE™ Daily Cream with LIFTLAB’S patented Cell Protection Protein® is proven to increase collagen production by 31% and elastin by 76% for smoother, firmer, visibly younger-looking skin

-- Just as we slip into thermal T-shirts and tights with the first cold snap to seal in body heat, we also want to seal in the moisture needed to protect the moisture barrier of the skin against the effects of cold, wind and low humidity. Moisture loss can lead to dryness, roughness, flaking, itching and redness. When skin is so dry it develops cracks or fissures, they become portals of entry for potential irritants such as bacteria and allergens. A compromised moisture barrier also leaves skin more susceptible to the damage caused by oxidative stress, resulting in a breakdown of collagen and elastin.offers optimum moisture barrier protection.Like all of the advanced anti-aging formulas in the exceptionalrange, LIFT & MOISTURIZE™ is powered with LIFTLAB's exclusive, patented), first discovered as the secret to survival in plants and marine life that thrive in icy Arctic conditions. A 100% natural biological ingredient, CPP(sometimes aptly referred to as the anti-freeze protein) is unprecedented in not only protecting cells by counteracting inflammation and balancing skin's moisture level, but also in awakening the skin's natural regeneration process. In vitro testing shows that with one application of, the high level of CPPin the luxuriously creamy formula supports deep wrinkle repair, increasing the production of collagen by 31%and the production of elastin by 76%after 48 hours.The fusion ofwith optimal levels of unique, clinically-proven ingredients enhances the remarkable anti-aging benefits,helps to boost firmness while moisture-binding Hyalurosmooth and Gransil DMAM help to plump up fine lines. Botanical extracts such as(Olive), Aloe and Holy Basil provide antioxidant, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, delivering precisely what skin needs to counteract the damage brought on by harsh winter weather.