News By Tag
* Lake Geneva
* Lego
* Spa
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Abbey Resort Welcomes 2017 with Triple Treat of Family Friendly Fun
Lakeshore resort invites guests to enjoy hands-on programming in the new year with Mad Science, LEGO and Art-Rageous themed weekends
MAD SCIENCE WEEKEND
A fun-filled weekend of slime, test tubes and explosive kid-friendly activities is planned for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 when The Abbey Resort hosts Mad Science Weekend. For four days, the resort turns into a laboratory of exciting activities for curious kids of all ages. Activities available for guests to enjoy include creatively concocting sweet treats, enjoying bonfire s'mores at a Slime Fire, inventing glow-in-the-
ALL-STAR LEGO WEEKEND
LEGOlovers of all ages will find fun around every corner when The Abbey Resort hosts the fifth annual All-Star LEGO Weekend Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. All-Star LEGO Weekend includes interactive activities and hands-on workshops with expertise offered by LEGO clubs and groups from throughout the Midwest. Workshops will focus on the building process including inspiration, design and construction with a focus on technique to keep kids excited from conception through completion. In addition to the popular workshops, All-Star LEGO Weekend will include family-friendly fun from morning to night with activities such as a LEGO DC Comic™ Super Heroes Scavenger Hunt; Salted Caramel S'mores and Bonfire; glow-in-the-
TOTALLY ART-RAGEOUS WEEKEND
Art meets science during the first ever Totally Art-Rageous Weekend, to be held at The Abbey Resort throughout President's Day Weekend, Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20. Artistic activities are planned for guests of all ages, ranging from toddlers through adults! Activities and demonstrations will include printmaking, mosaics, jewelry creation, pottery, metal work and so much more. Guests are invited to unleash their creativity and get messy with their hands as they enjoy this art-rageously fun weekend with family or friends. Overnight guests and the public alike are welcome to participate in the workshops. All activities during Totally Art-Rageous Weekend are fee-based and vary by workshop.
DINING AND SPA SPECIALS
In addition to the themed weekend programming, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa has dining and spa specials to enjoy. During the month of January, Avani Spa will be offering Peppermint Stick spa treatments, featuring peppermint essential and grape seed oils to rehydrate dry wintry skin, and Champagne and Roses treatments during February. Mid-week discounts and specials are available; for more information, please visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com/
Dining specials include all-you-can-
To learn more about the triple treat of fun weekends planned for January and February of the new year, or to book a stay, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse