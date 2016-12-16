 
Industry News





The Abbey Resort Welcomes 2017 with Triple Treat of Family Friendly Fun

Lakeshore resort invites guests to enjoy hands-on programming in the new year with Mad Science, LEGO and Art-Rageous themed weekends
 
 
FONTANA, Wis. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- For families resolving to have more fun in the new year, The Abbey Resort has just the right programming! Ranging from hands-on science experiments and interactive LEGO® workshops to the resort's all new Totally Art-Rageous weekend featuring a palette of interactive artistic fun, The Abbey Resort has something for everyone to enjoy in the new year.

MAD SCIENCE WEEKEND
A fun-filled weekend of slime, test tubes and explosive kid-friendly activities is planned for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 when The Abbey Resort hosts Mad Science Weekend. For four days, the resort turns into a laboratory of exciting activities for curious kids of all ages. Activities available for guests to enjoy include creatively concocting sweet treats, enjoying bonfire s'mores at a Slime Fire, inventing glow-in-the-dark t-shirts and relaxing with science-themed movies. Each day brings a chance for guests to explore Dr. N. Sanity's Scavenger Hunt where they decipher clues to discover pictures hidden throughout the resort for a science-inspired prize.  Guests also have two opportunities to enjoy the highlight of the weekend, when a Mad Science Professor entertains with Mad Science of Milwaukee™ shows – "Spin, Pop, Boom" and "Heroes of Science" – sure to excite and amaze kids and their parents alike. Attend the Mad Science of Milwaukee show on Friday or Saturday evening for $5 per person (general admission; tickets available at the door).

ALL-STAR LEGO WEEKEND
LEGOlovers of all ages will find fun around every corner when The Abbey Resort hosts the fifth annual All-Star LEGO Weekend Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. All-Star LEGO Weekend includes interactive activities and hands-on workshops with expertise offered by LEGO clubs and groups from throughout the Midwest. Workshops will focus on the building process including inspiration, design and construction with a focus on technique to keep kids excited from conception through completion.  In addition to the popular workshops, All-Star LEGO Weekend will include family-friendly fun from morning to night with activities such as a LEGO DC Comic™ Super Heroes Scavenger Hunt; Salted Caramel S'mores and Bonfire; glow-in-the-dark pool time illuminated in classic LEGO colors; a 40-foot LEGO Pinewood Derby Track; the fifth annual All-Star LEGO Show featuring professionally created exhibits by LEGO experts and more! Admission for the All-Star LEGO Weekend events and activities is included with an overnight stay; the general public may purchase daily admission tickets at the resort for $2 per person. Select hands-on workshops require a $5 fee per child. Show times are Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 5 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

TOTALLY ART-RAGEOUS WEEKEND
Art meets science during the first ever Totally Art-Rageous Weekend, to be held at The Abbey Resort throughout President's Day Weekend, Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20. Artistic activities are planned for guests of all ages, ranging from toddlers through adults! Activities and demonstrations will include printmaking, mosaics, jewelry creation, pottery, metal work and so much more. Guests are invited to unleash their creativity and get messy with their hands as they enjoy this art-rageously fun weekend with family or friends. Overnight guests and the public alike are welcome to participate in the workshops. All activities during Totally Art-Rageous Weekend are fee-based and vary by workshop.

DINING AND SPA SPECIALS
In addition to the themed weekend programming, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa has dining and spa specials to enjoy. During the month of January, Avani Spa will be offering Peppermint Stick spa treatments, featuring peppermint essential and grape seed oils to rehydrate dry wintry skin, and Champagne and Roses treatments during February. Mid-week discounts and specials are available; for more information, please visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com/spa.

Dining specials include all-you-can-eat wings on Mondays and Thursdays and Friday fish fry in The Waterfront. At 240° West, fresh sucked oysters and half price bottles of wine are featured on Wednesdays, Colossal King Crab Legs Dinner is offered on Fridays and as usual, a delectable Prime Rib Buffet is featured each Saturday evening.

To learn more about the triple treat of fun weekends planned for January and February of the new year, or to book a stay, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/special-pkg/seasonal-pkg or call 1-800-709-1323.

About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa

Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is a treasured icon and the only full-service resort on the shores of Lake Geneva. The resort celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2013 with the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of the exterior, meeting space and common areas. The resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses and a wide range of outdoor activities. This only scratches the surface of all the activities and offerings The Abbey Resort provides. With impeccable customer service, the team at The Abbey Resort consistently meets the needs and expectations of both guests and meeting planners. The 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa enhances the resort experience with innovative spa treatments and modern luxuries.

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/abbeyresortor follow @AbbeyResort on Twitter www.Twitter.com/abbeyresort
