Ormond Beach Colonics Therapist Celebrates 20 Years
Lidia Nash, a colonics therapist in Ormond Beach, is celebrating 20 years in business.
"I was born sick and was sick almost my entire life," said Lidia. "I had many health challenges that doctors said were not curable," she added. Lidia said she was always interested in nutrition and fitness and started seeing someone for colonics as part of her detox program. She quickly healed her body and was able to stop all medications she had to take. Her specialist was also an instructor and encouraged her to train as a therapist and become certified. That was in 1997 and this year she celebrates 20 years in business. Lidia can identify what you have been eating because the tubing that takes waste away from the body is clear. "I'm better than your hairdresser, I really do know everything,"
Lidia is originally from Canada and moved to Florida 11 years ago. Florida's laws required her to become a massage therapist to be able to perform colonics so she attended massage school at Daytona State College (then DBCC). She then attended Renew Life in Tampa and became a Colonic Therapist and LMT. Lidia started her practice on Beville Road in 2006, then moved into NBalance's location. She started practicing in Ormond last year.
Colonics are an effective way to keep a healthy, slender body and flat abdomen, so it's popular with famous celebrities and models. Some celebrities, and even a princess, that are reported to use colonics are Gwyneth Paltrow, Princess Diana, Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio and more.
Lidia educates her clients letting them know that health starts in the colon. Some of her clients may have a simple headache or constipation to heart disease and cancer. The colon is a big five-foot tube that eliminates waste after each meal like babies and dogs do, but most people only eliminate once a day, some once a week or even only once a month. Waste starts to pollute the other tissues in the body causing disease and discomfort. Toxins including exposure to chemicals used in our household and bath products also deposit in our tissues causing breakdown of collagen, which leads to premature ageing. Lidia's clients have found that periodically cleansing the body and eating a healthy diet is the most natural and cost effective anti-aging solution.
Beachside Natural Health offers colon hydrotherapy, infrared sauna, lymphatic drainage treatments, detox wraps, food preparation classes and ionic foot baths (which is good for neutralizing toxins from radiation treatment used for treating cancer).
Lidia offers gift certificates and encourages people to give the gift of health. Beachside Natural Health can be reached at 386-760-0035 or tnp1365@gmail.com
