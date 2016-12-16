News By Tag
Joseph J. Nagy Joins Kelley Kronenberg as a Partner in Fort Lauderdale
Mr. Nagy focuses his practice on all aspects of liability and casualty defense. He represents a wide range of clients in general liability matters including wrongful death, transportation liability, premises liability, liquor liability, automobile negligence, construction defect litigation, admiralty and insurance defense. Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, Mr. Nagy spent 13 years litigating general liability claims. Additionally, he served as an Assistant Public Defender in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court from 1999-2003.
As a leader in the legal realm, Mr. Nagy regularly presents accredited seminars on topics such as claims adjuster ethics, premises liability, trucking and transportation defense, and Florida claims handling and defense strategies. He is also a member of the National Retail and Restaurant Defense Association.
Mr. Nagy earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida and his Juris Doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad College of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
Kelley Kronenberg
***@kelleykronenberg.com
