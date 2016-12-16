O'LYN Announces Formation of Community Service Committee and Adopt-a-Family Initiative

O'LYN Roofing announces the formation of their Community Service Committee (CSC). They also announced the adoption of a family via The Home for Little Wanderers.

-- O'LYN Roofing announced today the formation of the company's Community Service Committee (CSC). This committee is made up of members from each company department and headed by president, Linda Olen.Community service and giving back have always been important to Linda and Michael Olen and O'LYN Roofing has a long history of philanthropic work. With the CSC, that "give back" culture is formalized."The purpose of the committee is to promote a giving culture across departments,"said Michael Olen, owner. "Through this outreach we all grow as people."To start this committee off on the right foot and to give back during a time when it is so desperately needed, it was decided that O'LYN would adopt a family for the holiday season. This year's family was adopted through The Home for Little Wanderers in Boston. They are a family of five; a single mother raising four resilient and loving children, ages ranging from 4 to 16 years old.When asked why she felt it was important for O'LYN to give back in this way Linda Olen said, "It's easy to get caught up in the craziness of the season and forget what the holidays are truly about. Adopting a family allows us to put the focus back on what's important and provide a deserving family with a wonderful Christmas."The CSC agreed that rather than doing a monetary collection from all the employees, it would be more impactful if each department was assigned a family member and then those within that department would be responsible for purchasing the items on their respective lists."Company participation was outstanding,"said Michael Olen.Each department successfully divided their lists and made sure every item was accounted for. Owner Michael Olen and two O'LYN team members, Salissa Lopes and Brianna Mello, dropped off the donations for the family this past Wednesday 12/14, at the Home for Little Wanderers location in Roslindale, MA."What a great, wonderful, humbling experience" said Olen. "I'm so proud of our team."About O'LYN Roofing:For 43 years O'LYN Roofing has been the premier residential roofing company in Massachusetts. No one builds a roof like O'LYN.For questions about this release or other inquiries please contact Brianna Mello at 781.769.8599 or at briannam@olynroofing.com