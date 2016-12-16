Florida Flight Center Now Offers Flexible Training Options

Florida Flight Center (FFC) has launched a series of training courses for Embraer's incredibly popular Phenom 300 jet. In-aircraft training is being delivered at FFC at Sarasota Bradenton (KSRQ), or at the client's preferred location.

Phenom 300

-- CONTACT: Florida Flight Center8191 N. Tamiami Trail #111Sarasota, FL 34243941-376-3500floridaflightcenter.comSARASOTA, FL –Florida Flight Center (FFC) has launched a series of training courses for Embraer's incredibly popular Phenom 300 jet. In-aircraft training is being delivered at FFC at Sarasota Bradenton (KSRQ), or at the client's preferred location.Based at the Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport, Florida Flight Center's comprehensive Phenom 300 course offerings include:EMB-505 Initial Type Rating (http://floridaflightcenter.com/product/emb-505-initial-type-rating/)EMB-505 Recurrent Training (http://floridaflightcenter.com/product/emb-505-recurrent-training/)EMB-505 SIC Type Rating (http://floridaflightcenter.com/product/ce-500525-second-in-command-type-rating/)The tropical climate of the Florida's west coast makes it possible for year-round flying. With several other airports nearby, pilots have access to every type of approach and runway required for ease of training. One-on-one Initial and Recurrent Training is conducted in aircraft and on site, and may be personalized to individual experience levels to accommodate busy schedules.As industry insiders know, the Phenom 300 was the most-delivered business jet in 2013, 2014 and 2015. At the end of 2015, Phenom 300s were in operation in 28 countries with close to 300,000 accumulated flight hours. Flying Magazine had this to say about the jet, "It is, in essence, Embraer's attempt to stretch the limits of the light jet segment by creating an airplane with best-in-class performance, comfort and utility while keeping operating costs at turboprop levels. The airplane is a thing of beauty."In addition to Phenom courses, Florida Flight Center offers personalized instruction for a wide range of jet, turbo prop and piston aircraft. FFC is also an industry approved training facility recognized by most major insurance underwriters. Florida Flight Center is a family owned and operated business that has earned a stellar worldwide reputation since its establishment in 1996.To learn more about Florida Flight Center, check out our newly released Phenom 300 video: