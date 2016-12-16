 
News By Tag
* Health
* Nutrition
* Fitness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Organic Medicinal Farms announces the introduction of super sweet, high altitude super fruits

New release of super fruit nutritional product from Organic Medicinal Farms will amaze new consumers
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health
Nutrition
Fitness

Industry:
Health

Location:
Tucson - Arizona - US

Subject:
Products

TUCSON, Ariz. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- The company headquarters for Goji Berry Super Foods from Organic Medicinal Farms releases brand new powdered foods that are all organic, hand selected super fruits that when combined with our process for packaging are some of the most potent foods people may ever consume.

Stop worrying about health and start focusing on the life they want to live with impact, security and comfort of knowing there's a supplement category of dietary foods that feature a rare form of high-caliber, super sweet berries from high altitude locations.  Co-founder, Tee Ward says: "Now you can have an ally in the fight against the aging process, arthritis, inflammation, obesity, the beginnings of cancer and other horrible diseases with these super foods. While we don't claim to cure anything, we know other sources that have developed studies that may say otherwise." Mr. Ward continues, "In the meantime, we know our foods are delicious when mixed with any other meal and give you the extra energy and nutrition your body craves. No matter the flavor: Blue berry, Pomegranate or Goji Berry, you'll be glad you tried it out!"

Now is the time to start your life over again and get the nutrition your body desires. As with any nutritional product, Organic Medicinal Farms suggests you always discuss any dietary changes or exercise plans with your doctor. Organic Medicinal Farms does not make any claims or imply any cures with our blogs, content or product sales. Instead, they provide tasty useful alternatives to non-organic, nutrient poor foods.

Organic Medicinal Farms is located in Tucson, Arizona and has been focused on bringing nutritional products that make a difference in your health. They can be reached at <a href="http://www.organicmedicinalfarms.com" organic medicinal farms</a>, (520) 505-1663 or at info@organicmedicinalfarms.com

End
Source:Organic Medicinal Farms
Email:***@organicmedicinalfarms.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Merge Left Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share