IBT Group of Miami awarded construction contract for hospital
United Nations financing the $59.4 million San Miguel Regional Hospital in El Salvador
"IBT Group has consolidated experience in the construction of turnkey hospitals and medical centers in Latin American countries such as the Dominican Republic, Peru and Panama. We are pleased to bring our expertise to develop a first-class hospital for the country of El Salvador," said Daniel Toledano, managing director and chief operating officer of IBT Group of Miami.
Representatives of IBT Group of Miami, a Eurofinsa Group company, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), which is financing the $59.4 million project, signed the contract Nov. 10 in San Salvador.
The work includes dismantling and demolition of existing infrastructure, new construction, and supply and installation of equipment. The existing emergency service will be remodeled.
The project is in response to the need for ISSS to provide a hospital that guarantees sophisticated healthcare to residents of the eastern part of the Republic of El Salvador. At present, the number of patients requiring healthcare overwhelm the dilapidated facility.
After completion of the project in 2019, the residents of the area will receive care in an advanced health facility with rigorous sanitary conditions. Resources include 160 hospital beds, five operating rooms, three emergency rooms, an intensive care unit, intermediate care, nephrology care, 63 external consultations, emergency service, a pharmacy, blood laboratory, imaging, ambulatory medical procedures, and physical medicine.
Counted in IBT Group's long record for the construction of hospital and health centers are more than 3,600 hospital beds, about 20 hospitals and more than 44 health infrastructures, such as hospitals, primary care centers and hemodialysis services.
IBT Group's Latin American projects include the City of Health hospital in Santo Domingo; Our Lady of Altagracia, Padre Billini and Monte Plata Provincial hospitals in Dominican Republic; Hospital and Polyclinic Leopoldo Barton Thompson and the Guillermo Kaelin de la Fuente Hospital in Peru; and the Anita Moreno, General Metetí and General Bugaba hospitals under construction in Panama.
IBT Group's headquarters are in Miami, and the company has subsidiaries in Madrid, London and Paris, as well as permanent local offices in 31 countries on five continents with more than 4,500 employees.
Based in Miami, IBT Group is a multinational group of companies that specialize in the development of public works and the integration of construction equipment projects for public institutions. With proven experience, technical know-how, and financial backing, IBT has become an industry leader in the delivery of "turnkey" development and infrastructure projects in several countries around the globe.
