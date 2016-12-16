Market reports For Kenilworth & Majestic Towers Bal Harbour

kenilworth bal harbour fl

-- Located in the most prestigious Bal Harbour Florida Kenilworth oceanfront residences is a very desirable place to buy a condo at. Kenilworth was built in 1975 with only 151 large spacious two and three bedrooms residences from 2,060 to 4,735 sq. ft. Majority of the units have a spectacular Ocean, Intracoastal and City Views.Residents enjoy a wide choice of amenities in the Kenilworth. Heated swimming pool, spa with sauna and steam rooms, billiard, library, fitness center, a private club house, café, concierge and valet services.As of today, there are only 7 residences that are available for sale in Kenilworth which make 5% of the total units in the tower. There are no condos for rent in the building as of now. Average sold price in Kenilworth is $564 per sq. ft. with $206 per sq. ft. being the lowest and $728 per sq. ft. being the highest. Each year in Kenilworth for the last decade around 6 units exchange hands and welcome new owners. For more information on Kenilworth Tower Bal Harbour please visitAnother great tower to take a look at is Majestic Bal Harbour. It offers also a very limited 153 residences and a very prime location just across the street from Bal Harbour Shops. Built in 1998 Majectic Tower is a 22 stories development with a spacious residences that offer a breathtaking Ocean and City Views. Average maintenance fee here is 0.58 per sq. ft. Average sold price is $1,237 with $1,376 being the highest and $481 per sq. ft. being the lowest. There are 9 units for sale in Majestic as of today and only 2 residences for rent. In the year of 2016 only 2 units have been sold in the tower.