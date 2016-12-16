 
Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Announcement of Office Relocation of ABS-CBN International (TFC US) from Redwood Shores to Daly City

 
 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- ABS-CBN International (TFC U.S.) is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2017, we shall be moving from our current office at 150 Shoreline Drive, Redwood City, CA 94065 to the address below:

2001 Junipero Serra Blvd, Suite 200

Daly City, CA 94014

Beginning December 20, 2016, all mails should be sent to the aforementioned new address of our corporate office in Daly City.

We also have a new warehouse address below where ABS-CBN Star Kargo customers can drop off their cargo boxes for shipment to the Philippines starting December 27, 2016:

1142 Cherry Avenue

San Bruno, CA 94066

The email addresses of employees and our company website, www.tfc-usa.com, remain unchanged.  In the meantime, calls to  the trunk line (+1650-508-6000)  will receive an automated voice message regarding the ongoing migration to our new office telephone system.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you to our new home soon.

ABS-CBN International

Home of TFC U.S.

About ABS-CBN International

ABS-CBN International was founded in April 1994 to be of service to all Filipinos. With the launch of The Filipino Channel (TFC), the company became the first and most successful Filipino content distribution company in the U.S. The company offers top Filipino content online, by IPTV, on cable or satellite, theatricals, money remittance and cargo services, online audio and video streaming, On Demand, along with philanthropic support for Filipinos and the communities they now call home. Based in Redwood City, CA, ABS-CBN International is a subsidiary of ABS-CBN Corporation, the Philippines' largest entertainment and broadcasting company, through ABS-CBN Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary, ABS-CBN Global Hungary Kft.

Media Contact
Nerissa M. Fernandez
6504558616
***@abs-cbni.com
Source:
Email:***@abs-cbni.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
