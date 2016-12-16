Country(s)
Like A Pro Announces Amazon Exclusives Program with Select Professional Athletes for Holiday Buying Season & Beyond
A partial list of Amazon Exclusives athletes and examples of their products includes: Ryan Kesler (NHL Anaheim Ducks, USA Olympian - Krieger + Sohne Shampoo); Gary Barnidge (NFL Cleveland Browns - RawWood Sunglasses); Natasha Hastings (USA Olympic Sprinter - LSTN Portable Speaker); Eddie Lack (NHL Carolina Hurricanes - DEER LORD! Party Game); Braxton Miller (NFL Houston Texans - Knomo Gray Thames Backpack); Kaylyn Kyle (NWSL Orlando Pride, Canada Women's National Soccer Team - FURBO Dog Camera); and many more.
"Our athletes list many products they use specific to their sports, but they also identify apparel, grooming products, nutrition and more, creating a true 360-degree view," stated Founder and CEO Scott Schaible. Like A Pro President Jonathan Ressler along with Founder and CRO Bill Sedgwick recently spent several days at Amazon Connect Live at the company headquarters in Seattle, where a number of synergies were identified. "The teams at Amazon understand what we are developing at Like A Pro, and we have tremendous enthusiasm about this relationship,"
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
