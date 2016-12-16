 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Like A Pro Announces Amazon Exclusives Program with Select Professional Athletes for Holiday Buying Season & Beyond

 
1 2
Kaylyn Kyle - Like A Pro and Amazon Exclusives Athlete
Kaylyn Kyle - Like A Pro and Amazon Exclusives Athlete
DENVER - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced this week that a number of Like A Pro athletes are now a part of Amazon Exclusives, a platform within Amazon.com where celebrities and athletes intersect with brands and ecommerce. Like A Pro had already teamed with Amazon Associates to be a primary ecommerce engine for the Like A Pro ecosystem, where fans identify and purchase the products athletes use and recommend.

A partial list of Amazon Exclusives athletes and examples of their products includes: Ryan Kesler (NHL Anaheim Ducks, USA Olympian - Krieger + Sohne Shampoo); Gary Barnidge (NFL Cleveland Browns - RawWood Sunglasses); Natasha Hastings (USA Olympic Sprinter - LSTN Portable Speaker); Eddie Lack (NHL Carolina Hurricanes - DEER LORD! Party Game); Braxton Miller (NFL Houston Texans - Knomo Gray Thames Backpack); Kaylyn Kyle (NWSL Orlando Pride, Canada Women's National Soccer Team - FURBO Dog Camera); and many more.

"Our athletes list many products they use specific to their sports, but they also identify apparel, grooming products, nutrition and more, creating a true 360-degree view," stated Founder and CEO Scott Schaible.  Like A Pro President Jonathan Ressler along with Founder and CRO Bill Sedgwick recently spent several days at Amazon Connect Live at the company headquarters in Seattle, where a number of synergies were identified.  "The teams at Amazon understand what we are developing at Like A Pro, and we have tremendous enthusiasm about this relationship," stated Mr. Ressler.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

End
Source:
Email:***@likeapro.com Email Verified
Tags:Ecommerce, Influencers, Athletes, Amazon, Gear, Gifts, Fitness, Nfl, Nhl
Industry:Entertainment, Fashion, Shopping, Sports, Technology
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Like A Pro LLC PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share