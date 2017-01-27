News By Tag
Gorgeous Viking Point-and-Click Adventure Game Out Now on PC and Mobile!
The classic point-and-click adventure game, The Frostrune, based on Viking myth and legend is out now on PC/Mac and mobile/tablet after four years in production!
"It's important to us to be as authentic to the era as possible," said Executive Producer, Audun Refsahl. "The Vikings had such a love for good storytelling and they had such a rich world of myths and legends, how could we NOT make a point-and-click adventure game with all that rich content available?"
Grimnir met at a Viking reenactment camp, and through their enthusiasm for Viking history and stories, they started creating the point-and-click adventure game, The Frostrune. Through development, they have been passionate in creating a game that both Viking enthusiasts and adventure gamers would enjoy playing.
"We know that many Viking enthusiasts are more interested in playing a game on their phone or tablet, whilst the point-and-click adventure gamers enjoy playing games on their PC," said Refsahl. "That's why we wanted to launch on both mobile/tablet and PC/Mac—to make sure all that would enjoy the game the most would be able to access it."
Giving Away a Real Viking Sword
The Grimnir team has a lot of impressive skills, and sword making is one of many. Grimnir and publisher, Snow Cannon Games, commissioned the renowned sword designer, Jake Powning, to design a sword worthy of The Frostrune. Lead designer, Nils Anderssen, has worked hard on making the sword with his unique craftsmanship.
"When we realized that Nils was so good at crafting swords that museums happily bought his work, we knew that he had to bring the sword in The Frostrune to life," says CEO of Snow Cannon Games, Espen Askvik. "It's been such a privilege to work with such a unique, enthusiastic and passionate game studio. We have learned so much on this journey and we are very proud to be launching The Frostrune today."
The game is available on the App Store and Google Play for $4.99 and the Mac App Store, Steam and Humble Store for $9.99 with more platforms to come soon.
The game was officially launched today at The Viking Ship Museum in Oslo, Norway.
ABOUT THE DEVELOPER
Grimnir is an independent video game developer formed in 2013 out of a common passion and interest for the Viking age and games. Grimnir is dedicated to bringing the stories from the Viking age to a wider audience and believes that focus on authenticity in environments, people and objects helps with immersion, and enhances storytelling. Our games are inspired by the myths and folklore of the Norse people. By cooperating with great artists and animators, we want to share these stories and create powerful digital experiences. Learn more at grimnirmedia.no.
ABOUT THE PUBLISHER
Snow Cannon Games is not your average independent video game publisher: our choice clients are those whose work does not necessarily conform to mainstream interests, yet oozes with creativity and fun factor. We are committed to helping these underserved voices reach broader audiences and build financially successful titles—a commitment made possible by the extensive experience and network of our stellar team of industry veterans. Learn more at snowcannongames.com.
