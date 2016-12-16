News By Tag
Ahlers & Ogletree to offer 1,492 quality lots at its Jan. 14-16 Signature Estates Auction in Atlanta
A gilt bronze sculpture signed by Italian artist Arnaldo Pomodoro (b. 1926) and a hand-modeled redware figure of a reclining whippet by noted Shenandoah Valley potter Solomon Bell (1817-1882) will be part of Ahlers & Ogletree's Jan. 14-16 auction.
They're just a few of the 1,492 lots that will be sold at Ahlers & Ogletree's New Year's Signature Estates Auction, to be held in the firm's gallery at 715 Miami Circle (Suite 210) in Atlanta. Featured will be many wonderful examples of Americana, nearly 200 lots of estate jewelry and watches and more, mostly pulled from many prominent, fine estates and collections.
Up for bid will be a large and important private collection from Greenwich, Conn.; property from the estate of John L. Roper II of Norfolk, Va. (the former CEO of Norfolk Shipping and Drydock Corp.); and fine jewelry and furs from the estate of Diane Smith McGiver. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, BidSquare.com and the Ahlers & Ogletree app available for iPhone and Android.
The Pomodoro sculpture is gilt bronze on a wood plinth base, titled Lettera Solare (1977), and depicts interwoven planes of mechanical spokes orbiting a circular disk, suggesting captured light rays. The bas-relief panel sculpture is 19 inches tall and has a pre-sale estimate of $18,000- $24,000. Pomodoro's work is on view at the Vatican Museum and at the United Nations building.
The Solomon Bell redware figure of a whippet (or greyhound) was executed around 1832 and is rare, early and important, as the Bell whippet remains one of the most iconic and highly-prized forms of Shenandoah Valley (Va.) pottery. The dog sits atop an oblong base with multi-glaze, most likely lead, copper and manganese oxide. The 7 ¼ inch piece should hit $15,000-$30,000.
The GIA-certified modern diamond engagement ring, with a $40,000-$60,000 estimate, boasts a 6.68-carat natural fancy light brown round brilliant cut center diamond with VS2 clarity and a strong blue fluorescence, flanked by six prong-set tapered baguette cut diamonds weighing 1.5 carats, mounted on three joined bands – a platinum center and two 14kt white gold outer bands.
Pablo Picasso (Sp., 1881-1973) is represented in the sale with a circa-1959 etching on paper with decked edges titled Man on Horseback. It's expected to realize $8,000-$12,000. The figural Spanish Cubist print depicts an abstract scene with a man on horseback, with an inscription to the upper right. The 20 inch by 25 ¾ inch etching (less the frame) is graphite signed by Picasso.
The sale's expected top lot is a stunning oil on canvas painting by the renowned Hudson River School artist Worthington Whittredge (Am., 1820-1910), titled Campers in the Blue Ridge Mountains, artist-signed lower right. The painting depicts a stony stream surrounded by dense forest, with a group of figures in the background shown building a small fire in a bright stream-side clearing.
The classic Hudson River School painting captures the essence of American Transcendentalism. Measuring 23 inches by 34 inches, it's expected to bring $40,000-$60,000. Several documents are available that attest to the work's impeccable provenance, including correspondences relating to a former curator at the High Museum of Atlanta and one for a restoration effort done in 1974.
The Asian category will be led by a fine palatial Chinese Export porcelain punch bowl (or center bowl) hand-painted in the Thousand Butterfly rose medallion decoration, with a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$7,000;
A 19th century hand-woven flat weave wool Serapi rug, in many colors in a geometric foliate and animal motif, 18 feet 4 inches by 11 feet 6 inches, should make $6,000-$12,000;
Silver lots will include a mid-20th century 126-piece fine and heavy silverplate flatware set by Christofle (French, founded 1830 in the Perles pattern (designed in 1890), estimated to bring $5,000-$7,000;
Clocks and watches will feature a rare, early 18th century pair-cased verge escapement sterling silver and brass pocket or clock watch by James Banks (English, 18th century) and Bartholomew Barwell (Br./Am., active in New York 1749-1760), with an estimate of $5,000-$7,000;
Furniture will include a mid-to-late 18th century American-made Queen Anne mahogany highboy or dresser on a stand, unmarked, 77 ¼ inches tall, having a molded cornice in two parts, expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000;
To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the firm's upcoming New Year's Signature Estates Auction planned for Jan. 14-16, visit www.AandOAuctions.com. Updates are posted often. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree on social media, on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.
