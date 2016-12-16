Ahlers & Ogletree to offer 1,492 quality lots at its Jan. 14-16 Signature Estates Auction in Atlanta

A gilt bronze sculpture signed by Italian artist Arnaldo Pomodoro (b. 1926) and a hand-modeled redware figure of a reclining whippet by noted Shenandoah Valley potter Solomon Bell (1817-1882) will be part of Ahlers & Ogletree's Jan. 14-16 auction.