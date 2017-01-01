 
Reenfranchising Your Organization's Disenfranchised with Daniel Radcliffe

 
 
Imperium starring Daniel Radcliffe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- If 2016 taught me anything, it's that I may have overestimated how tuned in I am to large segments of the population. I would not call this group a silent majority (as they are neither "silent" nor a "majority"), but recent political events have reinforced the need to engage and find common ground with those who feel alienated. Consider the wise words of Daniel Radcliffe.

In his recent movie, Imperium. Radcliffe plays a FBI agent who goes undercover in a white-supremacy group. According to Radcliffe, "…my biggest takeaway from this film is that, as much as we want to demonize these people and in a way demonize their views, we should try and find a way of getting them into this conversation, unfortunately as awful as that sounds, because the more you ostracize them and aggressively dismiss them, the more it just plays into their worldview that everything is a conspiracy against them."

   Before you send me your oppositional emails, let me be clear: I am not equating, comparing, or in any way associating those who feel disenfranchised with white supremacists or racists-at-large. What I am saying is that Radcliffe makes a valid point about demonizing people without engaging in a conversation to understand their point of view...

Read more at: www.leadersayswhat.com/2017/01/reenfranchising-the-disenfranchised-with-daniel-radcliffe

David Kahn
Source:leadersayswhat.com
Tags:Leadership, Employee Engagement, Disenfranchised
Industry:Business
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
