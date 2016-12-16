 
Industry News





The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Associate Head Coach of WAKE FOREST Bill Cilento

 
 
Bill Cilento
Bill Cilento
 
Listed Under

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Bill Cilento of Wake Forest, as well as Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.

The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Bill Cilento enters his seventh year as an assistant coach at Wake Forest in 2016. He works primarily with the Demon Deacon hitters and infielders. In 2015, Wake Forest boasted one of the top offenses nationally, hitting .294 as a team. Cilento joined the Wake Forest staff after serving the previous three seasons at Brown University where he worked as the hitting coach and the infield coach. In his first season in 2007, Cilento helped the Bears to their first-ever Ivy League Championship and NCAA regional berth.  Cilento worked with the Privateer infield during his two seasons at UNO and also assisted with recruiting.

Before his time at New Orleans, Cilento was an assistant at his alma mater, Siena. Cilento was a four-year starter at Siena and was a member of two MAAC regular season championship teams. He was also a part of the 1999 Siena team, which competed in an NCAA regional at Wake Forest Baseball Park. He primarily worked with the Saint pitchers and also was the recruiting coordinator. Cilento worked as a hitting instructor for the 2002 regular season champion Schenectady Mohawks of the New York Collegiate Baseball League. In 2001, he coached the American Legion's Cissel Saxon Post 41 in Montgomery County, Maryland, to the 2001 Maryland State Championship.

Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Bill Cilento. Register for the 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic by visiting www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com or calling (973) 921.0400 today!

Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com
(973) 921.0400
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
