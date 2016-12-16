News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Associate Head Coach of WAKE FOREST Bill Cilento
The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Bill Cilento enters his seventh year as an assistant coach at Wake Forest in 2016. He works primarily with the Demon Deacon hitters and infielders. In 2015, Wake Forest boasted one of the top offenses nationally, hitting .294 as a team. Cilento joined the Wake Forest staff after serving the previous three seasons at Brown University where he worked as the hitting coach and the infield coach. In his first season in 2007, Cilento helped the Bears to their first-ever Ivy League Championship and NCAA regional berth. Cilento worked with the Privateer infield during his two seasons at UNO and also assisted with recruiting.
Before his time at New Orleans, Cilento was an assistant at his alma mater, Siena. Cilento was a four-year starter at Siena and was a member of two MAAC regular season championship teams. He was also a part of the 1999 Siena team, which competed in an NCAA regional at Wake Forest Baseball Park. He primarily worked with the Saint pitchers and also was the recruiting coordinator. Cilento worked as a hitting instructor for the 2002 regular season champion Schenectady Mohawks of the New York Collegiate Baseball League. In 2001, he coached the American Legion's Cissel Saxon Post 41 in Montgomery County, Maryland, to the 2001 Maryland State Championship.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Bill Cilento. Register for the 2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic by visiting www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com or calling (973) 921.0400 today!
Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com
(973) 921.0400
***@insidebaseballclinic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse