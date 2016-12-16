News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dream Foundation Partners with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
New partnership will improve Veterans' End-of-Life Experience
Dream Foundation's Dreams for Veterans program, established in 2014, will play a profound role in this new partnership. The program acknowledges veterans and honors their service by fulfilling their final Dream, providing them, their families, and caregivers inspiration, comfort, and closure at the end of life. Since its inaugural year, Dreams for Veterans has fulfilled nearly 400 final Dreams, including John's, to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
John, a Vietnam Veterans of the United States Air Force, sought a deeper connection to his fellow veterans he never met, but stage IV cancer left him with limited time and options. He dreamed of visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington to make that connection. With the help of Southwest Airlines and Honor Flight Network, Dream Foundation fulfilled his final Dream. Afterwards he said, "just that one little touch meant so much to me."
This new partnership will ensure future veteran Dreams are fulfilled and our veterans are acknowledged and honored for their service.
"We are delighted to be sharing the goal of improving Veterans' lives with VA," said Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer Kisa Heyer. "I look forward to working together to provide opportunities for our service men and women that may not otherwise have been available. VA's support and commitment is invaluable and we are incredibly grateful to them."
"Through our MyVA initiative, we're striving to focus our efforts around the needs of Veterans, to form deep and lasting partnerships,"
Dream for Veterans Dream recipients are U.S. military veterans who served from World War II to the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, those who served during peacetime or who currently serve on active duty, and includes those from the Reserve and National Guard. For more information, please visit: DreamFoundation.org/
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 25,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. Dream Foundation does not receive any federal or state funding and relies solely on individual donations and corporate partnerships to fund its programs. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. For more information, please visit DreamFoundation.org.
About the Department of Veterans Affairs
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) operates the largest integrated health care delivery system in America through its Veterans Health Administration (VHA). VHA provides care at 1,243 health care facilities, including 168 VA Medical Centers and 1,064 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving nearly nine million Veterans each year. The Veterans Benefits Administration administers compensation benefits, pension benefits, fiduciary services, education benefits, vocational rehabilitation and employment services, transition services and home loan and life insurance programs, while the National Cemetery Administration operates the largest national cemetery system honoring Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and their families with final resting places in national shrines, and with lasting tributes that commemorate their service and sacrifice to our nation. For more information, please visit www.va.gov.
Contact
Dani Cordaro
(805) 539-2222
dani@dreamfoundation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse