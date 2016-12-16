News By Tag
Helen saves Christmas for Toys for Tots Lake County!!
The Helen Oliveri Team donates time and resources to help the Lake County Marines Toys for Tots just in time for Christmas.
"Three days before Christmas and the Marines in Lake County had numerous toy pickups to complete. Unfortunately, all of our vehicles were out of service suddenly and the Marines asked for assistance in completing the pickups. Without hesitation, the Helen Oliveri Team sprang into action and offered the use of their own vehicles in order to complete our mission. We are very thankful for the entire Helen Oliveri Team!" Said GySgt Smith, Christopher L. USMC.
Upon hearing this news, The Helen Oliveri sprang into action rearranging their schedules to come to the rescue. They have a moving truck specifically for client use that they are donating to complete the pickups. The Helen Oliveri Team's field tech, Michael Rivera and Marine Corp Sgt. Nery Constanza will be riding throughout Lake County and getting all the toys, just in time for Christmas.
Helen Oliveri, president and managing broker said, "I purchased a moving truck to be able to give back, and that's exactly what it is doing. I have always loved and supported the Toys for Tots program. Christmas is my favorite time of year and every kid should receive a toy for Christmas. It's a time of giving and I'm grateful that we have the resources and time to give back and support a wonderful cause!"
Learn more at: http://www.toysfortots.org/
Helen has been a licensed broker since 2003 and as sold almost 2,000 homes in her career. She is a local expert in Hawthorn Woods, Long Grove, Kildeer, Lake Zurich and all of Lake County. Her experience is not limited to only Lake County but extends throughout Cook County as well with expertise in Glenview, Morton Grove, Des Plaines, Niles & throughout the North Shore. Helen's successes have been tremendous with both local and national recognition. With offices in Hawthorn Woods and Morton Grove, she has extensive ability to service your real estate needs. In her 13+ year career, Helen has been ranked in the Top 20 for Chicagoland Agents by Chicago Agent Magazine, Who's Who by Chicago Agent Magazine and Top 250 Teams Nationwide by transaction sides for the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. She sells approximately 375+ homes a year and has been the #1 Agent on the North Shore and Northwest Suburbs for Keller Williams Realty, #1 in Mid-American Region for Keller Williams International and has been ranked in the Top ¼% for Keller Williams International comprised of over 130,000 agents. Most recently, The Helen Oliveri Team received the noteworthy nomination by the Village of Hawthorn Woods for LZACC Business of the Year 2016. Helen's priority is accomplishing your real estate goals and she is without fail "Your Best Move" in real estate.
