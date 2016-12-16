2017 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features NEVADA Head Coach TJ Bruce

TJ Bruce

Contact

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com

973.921.0400

***@insidebaseballclinic.com Inside Baseball Coaches Clinicwww.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com973.921.0400

End

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 12 to 14, 2017 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including TJ Bruce of Nevada, as well as Louisville, PENN State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Kansas State and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches, presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering topics including in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.The 3 day event is conveniently held at the Crowne Plaza at 2349 West Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Head coach T.J. Bruce now enters his third season at Nevada after being hired on June 26, 2015 after coaching the Wolf Pack in his first season to a second place finish on the MW standings and the first MW tournament finals appearance in program history. The former collegiate player served five seasons as an assistant coach at UCLA from 2011-15. Bruce led the Bruins to four postseason appearances in that span. Nevada posted a 37-24 overall record in 2016 with a 20-10 mark in MW play, taking a title fight into the last week of the season before finishing tied for second. Nevada's record in its final 24 games were a testament to Bruce's work with the team and vast improvement, as the Pack posted a 20-4 record in that span. Bruce and the Pack capped the 2016 season by advancing to the MW tournament finals for the first time in program history. Nevada won a program-record four tournament games, which included a 25-6 rout of top-seeded Fresno State.Prior to his stint at UCLA, Bruce spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Long Beach State. Bruce was an assistant coach at Cerritos College in 2006, where he helped the Falcons to the Southern California College playoffs.Bruce played for Long Beach State as a senior in 2004 after spending his first two seasons (2001-02) at Cerritos College and his junior year (2013) at Texas Tech. Bruce played at Cerritos College from 2001-02, earned All-South Coast Conference honors and led the team to the first round of the Southern California College playoffs in each of his two seasons.