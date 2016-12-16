Clearwater Beach Resident Conducts Fundraiser for a Service Dog Through gofundme.com

End

-- Austin J. Spedale,a Clearwater Beach resident and a newlywed, is conducting a fundraiser for a service dog for his wife, Courtney, through gofundme.com. For over the past ten years, Courtney has been suffering from back pain and limited mobility. She was recently diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy and lumbar disc radiculitis. This prevents her from bending down and picking up items at low levels and average everyday tasks. Not a candidate for surgery, Courtney's orthopedic recommended she get a service dog to help regain her mobility and independence.Austin and Courtney are asking for any help that you could give them to assist in the startup cost to obtain and train the puppy that will become her service dog. His name is Chiyo and he is currently a 5-week-old Shiba Inu. To contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/sponsor-our-service-dog. Regular updates will be posted on the site, as well as a picture of Chiyo. Updates will also be posted on both Austin and Courtney Spedale Facebook pages.