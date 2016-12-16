 
News By Tag
* Fundraiser
* Health
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clearwater Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Clearwater Beach Resident Conducts Fundraiser for a Service Dog Through gofundme.com

 
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Austin J. Spedale,a Clearwater Beach resident and a newlywed, is conducting a fundraiser for a service dog for his wife, Courtney, through gofundme.com. For over the past ten years, Courtney has been suffering from back pain and limited mobility. She was recently diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy and lumbar disc radiculitis. This prevents her from bending down and picking up items at low levels and average everyday tasks.  Not a candidate for surgery, Courtney's orthopedic recommended she get a service dog to help regain her mobility and independence.

Austin and Courtney are asking for any help that you could give them to assist in the startup cost to obtain and train the puppy that will become her service dog. His name is Chiyo and he is currently a 5-week-old Shiba Inu.  To contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/sponsor-our-service-dog. Regular updates will be posted on the site, as well as a picture of Chiyo.  Updates will also be posted on both Austin and Courtney Spedale Facebook pages.
End
Source:Servicer Dog
Email:***@optonline.net Email Verified
Tags:Fundraiser, Health, Family
Industry:Consumer
Location:Clearwater Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share