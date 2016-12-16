Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Staff Volunteer at Benefit for Batten Disease Research

Staff donated services to runners at the annual "A Cure in the Nick of TIme" Road Race in Duxbury, MA

Rachel Laufer and Jackie DeFreitas

End

-- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Staff (http://peaktherapy.com)recently donated services to runners at the 2annual "A Cure in the Nick of Time" Road Race in Duxbury, MA that raised funds for Batten disease research.Rachel Laufer DPT and Jackie DeFreites DPT, Clinical Manager and Director of Aquatics for Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance worked the stretch table to assist runners in recovering following the race. The event raised $27,060 with all proceeds going directly to the Beyond Batten Disease Foundation.The race is named for a young man in Duxbury named Nick who continues to battle the disease. The Juvenile Batten disease is the most common pediatric neurodegenerative disease. Children diagnosed with the juvenile form are missing the CLN3 gene which is responsible for eliminating the buildup of intracellular waste in the brain and central nervous system. Overtime the buildup of lipofuscins causes the affected cells to die. Patients with Batten disease suffer progressive neurological impairment. Today, there is no specific treatment known that can halt or reverse the symptoms of any form of Batten disease."We thank Rachel and Jackie for providing their services and expertise for this good cause," said Eric Edelman, PT, Founder of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "The South Shore is a great community where people come together to support events that help to fund research for treatment and cures. We are pleased to have participated in this important event."Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com