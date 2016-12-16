Triumph Construction Makes Holidays Bright for 125 Hunts Point Children

Local Company Continues Annual Tradition of Buying Gifts for Entire Student Population of La Peninsula Head Start.

A very special annual visit!

-- Triumph Construction Corp., one of the largest privately-held utility contractors in the New York metropolitan area, has once again brightened the holidays for the entire 125-student population of three- to five-year-olds at La Peninsula Head Start in Hunts Point, New York."It's the highlight of our year, buying the toys for these children," says Triumph Construction Founder and President Carlo Cuzzi. "The happiness on their faces when they unwrap their gifts is something everyone at Triumph looks forward to each December. Making sure these boys and girls receive the presents they want from Santa is our way of giving back to the community and our neighbors."According to Cuzzi, whose construction company is headquartered nearby on Seneca Avenue in Hunts Point, the students at La Peninsula Head Start each write a letter to Santa and Triumph Construction tries to get the children everything on their lists. Despite the busy holiday shopping season, Triumph employees volunteer their time buying and wrapping the gifts. "It's a labor of love and an honor," Cuzzi explains. "I know we'll be doing it for many years to come."La Peninsula Head Start Site Director June Glaze remarked, "The boys and girls have been looking forward to this visit for weeks. Some of them remember it from last year. What Triumph Construction does for these children and their families is truly exceptional. Everyone at La Peninsula joins me in thanking them for being such kind-hearted neighbors and doing so much each year to spread joy."La Peninsula Head Start is a community-based preschool program providing quality, comprehensive services to children from three to five years old and their families.With approximately 300 employees, Triumph Construction Corp. is active in every borough of New York City and a sought-after partner in everything from gas and electric service work to major capital improvement projects and large-scale private sector construction jobs.PHOTO CAPTION:Each holiday season, Triumph Construction Corp. (Hunts Point, NY) plays Santa to the 125 boys and girls of La Peninsula Head Start in Hunts Point, purchasing and wrapping everything on the children's gift lists. Helping with this year's special delivery were Shirley Jacobs (left) and Krystina Cuzzi of Triumph Construction, who got to share time with some very happy students.