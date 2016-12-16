 
Spreading Joy in the Community this Holiday Season

 
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- This week The Miller Realty Group asked their friends and family in the community to help bring a smile to a child's face on Christmas morning by donating a toy to Baby DJ, serving Central Florida families in need. We were able to collect and bring in two boxes of toys to this wonderful organization to give to families in need this holiday season. We are so ecstatic to be able to help this wonderful organization and we encourage everyone in our local communities to give back to this great cause!

##################################################################

The Miller Realty Group is a local real estate team located in Altamonte Springs who have been doing business within Central Florida for the past ten years. They focus on providing the highest level of service to their clients when they are selling, buying, or investing in real estate. For inquiries, you may contact David Miller at 407-979-4480 or TheMillers@kw.com

1150 Douglas Ave Ste. 2020, Altamonte Springs, FL 32779

www.TheMillerRealtyGroup.com

David Miller
***@kw.com
Real Estate, Charity, Business
Business
Altamonte Springs - Florida - United States
