Sale on LCR- and ESR-meters including LCR-Reader to Celebrate End of Year
LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers LCR- and ESR-meters are on sale from Siborg Systems Inc starting December 26, 2016
LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers devices have become well known for simplifying SMD testing. The lightweight devices combine a set of tweezers and an LCR-meter that provides high accuracy and efficiency with just a touch. When a component is between the tweezers, the device will automatically determine the type and best test range before measuring. All measurement values, including any secondary values are instantly made available on the OLED display on the device.
The LCR-Reader is the leading device from Siborg. This model offers a 0.5% basic accuracy and functionality akin to Smart Tweezers at an affordable price. Controlled with a one-button navigation, users are able to select measurement modes with a button-press. During 2016, Siborg created a new calibration fixture that is able to handle LCR-Reader's full measurement range. This fixture was certified by Navair Technologies in Toronto and allowed Siborg to begin issuing NIST Traceable Calibration Certificates for LCR-Readers, which was an important addition for professionals.
-Automatic and manual L,C,R and ESR values
-0.5% Basic accuracy
-NIST traceable calibration
-Best range selection
-Li-Ion battery with micro-USB charging
-1oz. weight
Smart Tweezers [http://www.smarttweezers.us] were introduced in the 2000's and became an essential tool for professionals, especially those on production lines. This device offers the highest basic accuracy of 0.2% and extensive menus.Unlike LCR-Reader, the Smart Tweezers models offer continuity and diode testing, offset subtraction and component sorting. Siborg began offering a Bluetooth enabled model this year that can connect to dedicated apps and computers. The device remotely sends measurement results to programs like National Instruments' LabView.
Features on Smart Tweezers include:
-Manual and Automatic L,C,R, ESR and Z test modes
-0.2% basic accuracy
-NIST traceable calibration
-Automatic best range selection
-Semi-automatic offset subtraction
-Adjustable test signal levels
-Li-ion battery
-1 oz. weight
Siborg remodeled their LCR-Reader Store over the year and added many new products and accessories for SMD testing. They also began offering task kits that combine devices with accessories including spare probes, extra batteries and more. Some of the other devices they offer are:
-LED Test Tweezers: test LEDs with 12 VDC output and adjustable current ratings. A connector cable allows the device to be used as tweezer probes with multimeters for testing fuses, switches, circuitry, etc.
-Kelvin Probe Connector for Smart Tweezers and LCR-Reader; a shielded two-wire extension kit with 5 attachments (long and medium pin-probes, alligator clips, spade connector, 4 mm multimeter jacks) that allows LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers to test components larger than the tweezers' spread.
-SMD Multimeter Test Tweezers: low-cost tweezer-probes for multimeters that connect using 4 mm jacks; best for measurements that do not require high accuracy
Siborg is offering up to 20% on their newly added task kits, including the LCR-Reader Professional Plus and Smart Tweezers Pro that include accessories and the Kelvin Probe connector.
About Siborg Systems Inc.
Established in 1994, Siborg has become a source of engineering hardware and software tools for the semiconductor and electronics industry. Located in the city of Waterloo, Ontario, it enjoys being a part of the local world renowned high-tech community.
