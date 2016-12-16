I AM HILLEL Fundraiser Honors Ilene and Dr. Peter Wohlgemuth and Dr. John Kelly

Sitting: Honorees Dr. John Kelly, Ilene Wohlegmuth, Dr. Peter Wohlegmuth,

-- The community-at-large is invited to support Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach at its 2017 I Am Hillel annual fundraiser to be held at B'nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6th. This year's event honors Ilene and Dr. Peter Wohlgemuth and FAU President Dr. John Kelly.I Am Hillel Co-chairs Dr. Joanna and Bryan Drowos, Bonnie and Jon Kaye and Deirdre and Alan Osofsky have planned a meaningful and engaging program that celebrates Hillel's students, honorees and community leaders. The Jeopardy game show themed evening will begin with a lavish buffet dinner (with all dietary laws observed) and a program with a welcome from Hillel's leadership; a fun Jeopardy video spoof featuring MC/Co-Chair Bryan Drowos and recognition of the honorees.The Wohlgemuths will be honored for bringing immeasurable expertise and passion to their extensive volunteer work in the community. Ilene is the immediate past chair of the board of Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach who during her tenure grew the fundraising campaign exponentially, provided extraordinary leadership and vision and served as a mentor to many students and young professionals. Peter, a local orthodontist, has received national recognition for his cutting-edge technological advances and in addition, has held numerous leadership positions in the Jewish community.Special recognition will be given to Dr. John Kelly who since his arrival at FAU from Clemson University has worked diligently and successfully to make FAU one of the fastest-improving universities in America in a very short time. As part of his dedication to enhancing the college experience for FAU students, Kelly has created close ties to the Jewish community and been a true friend to Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach.According to Hillel Director of Development Jill Deutch, the event will highlight the broad array of programs that Hillel provides on campus including free kosher Shabbat and holiday meals, Alternative Break service trips, social, educational and mentorship programs, trips to Israel and programs that teach Israel advocacy and promote support and understanding for Israel on campus."Each year our I AM HILLEL event grows in attendees and we are pleased to now be in a new venue that doubles our capacity," notes Deutch. "With a honorary chair roster of 28 couples and/or individuals and a host committee of 107 couples and/or individuals we anticipate a record crowd, which will significantly increase our fundraising to support vital programs and services for our students."Under the stalwart leadership of Hillel Board Chair Rick Paul and Executive Director Adam Kolett, Hillel's mission is to enrich the lives of nearly 8,000 Jewish undergraduate and graduate students at Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University, Nova Southeastern University, Palm Beach State College and Broward College so that they may enrich the Jewish people and the world.The presenting sponsor of I AM HILLEL is Florida Atlantic University and is also generously sponsored by the law firms of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC and Proskauer. Other supporting sponsors include Drowos Wealth Managements, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, BB&T, Neurocore Brain Performance Centers, Brenner Real Estate Group, Wells Fargo and Buckingham Strategic Wealth.The minimum family gift to attend I Am Hillel is $318. Corporate sponsorship start at $1,000 and tribute journal ads range from $360 - $10,000. The couvert to attend the event is $100 per person.For more information please contact Jill Deutch at 561-866-7030 or jill@hillelcenter.org.Photo credit: Carlos Aristizabal