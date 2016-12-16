Dr. Sonny O to host Sip and Sculpt Event January 12th

Cheers to a better body this winter with Dr. Sonny O and the SculpSure team! Dr. Sonny O is hosting a Sip and Sculpt event on January 12th. The event informs patients about SculpSure, the newest, noninvasive laser that eliminates fat forever.

-- Cheers to a better body this winter with Dr. Sonny O and the SculpSure team! Give us 25 minutes and we will give you a better body with Sculpsure.Sip and SculptJanuary 12, 5:30 pm – 7pmRaffles and refreshments--Free consultations--Special pricing.*Registrations are limited to 15 attendees.The Sip and Sculpt event with Dr. O informs patients about SculpSure, the newest, noninvasive laser that eliminates fat from stubborn areas forever. A brief video demonstration on SculpSure the 25-minute, FDA approved laser technology that kills fat cells to sculpt the tummy and flank area will be followed by Q&A, complimentary assessments and prizes.SculpSure™ utilizes light-based technology to target and destroy the body's fat cells around the abdomen. During the treatment, patients experience intervals of deep warming sensations as well as cooling sensations on the surface of the skin. Throughout the duration of the 25 minute treatment, the cooling sensation is applied to the surface of the skin to keep the patient comfortable as it is a completely pain free, non-invasive procedure with no downtime. After treatment, patients can go to the gym, go run errands, pick up the kids.Benefits of SculpSureThere are numerous benefits to this treatment, which explains its growing popularity in recent history. Some of these benefits include:• Fast treatment time• No Downtime• Cost effective• Completely non-invasive• Permanent results without surgery• Versatile applicators allow for treating many areasIf you are considering the SculpSure™ treatment, join Dr. Sonny O for the Sip and Sculpt on January 12th to learn more!REGISTER: Phone: 843-388-4939 Email: Nurse@Droplasticsurgery.com