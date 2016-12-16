News By Tag
Stars Raise Money for Awareness & Mental Illness Recovery
NAMIWalks 2016 Supporters Included CBS' The Big Bang Theory and Mr. Robot Stars
The annual NAMIWalks event raises funds for FREE programs and services, bringing the NAMI message of HOPE to more people. The walk is a combined effort for all twelve Los Angeles County National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) affiliates.
The Honorable Alex Padilla, California Secretary of State, and his family joined over 3000 walkers from twelve local NAMI affiliates and from every corner of Los Angeles County on October 1st at Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles for the walk.
Emmy-nominated actress Mayim Bialik, star of the CBS hit The Big Bang Theory, raised $12,503 and Carly Chaikin, co-star of award-winning show Mr. Robot, raised $10,858. Both actors have a strong personal commitment to mental health, and both reached many fans who might not have been aware of NAMI otherwise.
"NAMIWalks Los Angeles County and the 12 local NAMI affiliates are grateful for their support and thankful for all efforts at busting stigma and raising awareness about mental health issues," said NAMI Los Angeles County Executive Director Brittney Weissman.
The theme for the 2016 NAMIWalks was Lights, Camera, Action on Mental Health! A series of PSAs in support of NAMI and NAMIWalks were recorded by Bialik and Chaikin. The PSAs remind viewers that words often used to describe someone with a mental health condition, such as nutjob, OCD and schizo, can be painful.
"In a country where one in five people are affected by a mental health condition, it's time for all of us to step up and change the conversation,"
Bialik's virtual team, Grok Nation for NAMI (http://www.namiwalks.org/
NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI works to end stigma by bringing awareness to mental health, providing support, educating the public and advocating for equal care.
Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namilacc.org (http://namilacc.org/)
For the PSA, click here (https://www.youtube.com/
