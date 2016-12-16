News By Tag
These Jobs Are Not Seasonal: FreightCenter To Increase Staff By 50 Percent
The company has open positions in marketing, development/
"For more than eighteen years, I've had the privilege of serving the logistics and transportation industry, working in partnership with trucking companies to ship more than a million freight shipments throughout the United States, Canada and beyond," said CEO Matthew Brosious. "I've seen the industry evolve to make room for new jobs year after year. To date, I employ more than 120 freight agents, specialists, engineers and software developers who drive growth and innovation for my company. I'm confident we will be able to fill these positions with the tremendous talent Tampa Bay has to offer."
Since 2013, the company made a key investment; building a mobile-friendly version of its website that gives customers instant access to freight rates from vetted shipping companies. These companies or carriers specialize in less-than-truckload, truckload, rail and international modes of transportation. By providing information about their shipment online or by phone, FreightCenter customers can book shipping services, track shipments and complete required shipping paperwork.
Applicants who are interested in a career with one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Florida" can visit https://www.freightcenter.com/
About FreightCenter
Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the booking of freight services. In 2011, the company was named Florida Trend magazine's Best Company to Work for in Florida. Like FreightCenter on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/
