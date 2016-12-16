 
These Jobs Are Not Seasonal: FreightCenter To Increase Staff By 50 Percent

 
 
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- FreightCenter, Inc. (www.FreightCenter.com), a full-service third-party logistics provider (3PL) and leading national provider of instant online freight quotes, plans to add 60 new positions by the end of January.

The company has open positions in marketing, development/IT, sales, customer service, accounting, and operations. Qualifications for these positions range from having no experience to requiring expert knowledge in their field. Most positions are full time with benefits; however, the company offers paid internship programs to University of South Florida, University of Tampa and St. Petersburg College students.

"For more than eighteen years, I've had the privilege of serving the logistics and transportation industry, working in partnership with trucking companies to ship more than a million freight shipments throughout the United States, Canada and beyond," said CEO Matthew Brosious. "I've seen the industry evolve to make room for new jobs year after year. To date, I employ more than 120 freight agents, specialists, engineers and software developers who drive growth and innovation for my company. I'm confident we will be able to fill these positions with the tremendous talent Tampa Bay has to offer."

Since 2013, the company made a key investment; building a mobile-friendly version of its website that gives customers instant access to freight rates from vetted shipping companies. These companies or carriers specialize in less-than-truckload, truckload, rail and international modes of transportation. By providing information about their shipment online or by phone, FreightCenter customers can book shipping services, track shipments and complete required shipping paperwork.

Applicants who are interested in a career with one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Florida" can visit https://www.freightcenter.com/about/careers to apply for an open position at FreightCenter.

About FreightCenter

Founded in 1998, FreightCenter is a veteran-owned and privately-held, full-service nationwide third-party logistics (3PL) provider developing innovative technology that simplifies the booking of freight services. In 2011, the company was named Florida Trend magazine's Best Company to Work for in Florida. Like FreightCenter on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MyFreightCenter and follow @FreightCenter on Twitter to keep up with their latest news.
