Asset TV's Live Twitter Series Features Cutting Edge Viewer Engagement and Quadruples Audience
The latest episode of Asset TV's innovative live Twitter show managed to quadruple its previous week's audience and engaged viewers on the platform in a unique manner.
On Friday, December 16, 2016, for the first time in history, a show was live streamed on the social media website, promoted to an audience of 230,000 investment professionals. On Wednesday, the 21st of December, episode two aired and was able to gain four times as many viewers.
The 30-minute show, streamed from Asset TV's industry leading NYC webcasting studio, consists of viewers tweeting in to the show live with questions regarding financial and investment matters. In this episode, viewers submitted a range of questions, with the main discussion points focusing around Donald Trump's presidency, growth opportunities in Brazil and China's debt. One lucky user who tweeted to us, Elias Bachman, was randomly selected as the winner of a GoPro HERO5. This competition received an incredibly positive reception and looks likely to become a regular feature in the future.
The second episode was able to improve upon the first, with tighter pacing, increased audience interaction and a wider breadth of discussion taking place across its timeframe. The episode presented this week provided both thought provoking opinions on financial matters and gave context with cutaways to some of the most successful videos to appear on Asset TV in the last year.
On utilizing Twitter's innovative new platform with a continuing live show format, presenter Tad Fabiaschi said, "We were thrilled with the success of the pilot program last week. To see an increase in live viewership further confirms the legitimacy of this series as part of Asset TV's larger content offering."
The show will continue as a weekly series in the New Year.
