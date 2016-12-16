 
DZone Software and Enable Outreach Partner to Give the World a Helping Hand

 
 
CARY, N.C. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- DZone Software today announced the donation of its knowledge-sharing software, AnswerHub, to Enable Outreach, a global network of passionate volunteers who use 3D printers to create prosthetic hands and arms for those in need of an upper limb assistive device. DZone Software's donation is part of a new initiative to make life better by building and optimizing knowledge ecosystems for select non-profit organizations.

Enable Outreach provides funding, supplies, and hands-on coaching for volunteers and organizations who want to give the world a helping hand. The e-NABLE Community includes 9,000 volunteers in countries throughout the world, including the United States, France, Colombia, Paraguay, and Turkey.

"Enable Outreach provides hope to children and families who were born without hands or who have lost them due to war, disease, or natural disaster," stated Jesse Davis, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at DZone Software. Davis continued, "DZone is proud to support Enable Outreach and we hope AnswerHub will connect those volunteers using new technology to change the lives of thousands of people worldwide."

According to Joe Cross, Enable Outreach co-founder, "With new members joining the e-NABLE Community daily, we required a way to efficiently onboard and educate new volunteers." Cross continued, "With AnswerHub, we can avoid duplicate questions and give volunteers a centralized space to ask questions, find answers, and learn from one another's experiences and expertise."

About DZone

DZone, the Knowledge Sharing Company, provides tools, solutions, and services to optimize knowledge ecosystems. DZone Software's industry-leading solution, AnswerHub, connects people, knowledge, and ideas to help organizations improve employee productivity and exceed customer support expectations. To learn how AnswerHub knowledge-driven solutions can transform your business — and to share the experience enjoyed by hundreds of the world's smartest companies and over 10 million users – visit http://www.dzonesoftware.com.

About Enable Outreach

Enable Outreach is a global network of volunteers who are using their 3D printers, design skills, and personal time to create free 3D printed prosthetic hands for those in need – with the goal of providing them to underserved populations around the world. For more information, visit http://enablingthefuture.org/.

Click to Share