December 2016
HB McClure Company Acquires REMCO, Inc.'s Residential Division

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- HB McClure Company, central Pennsylvania's oldest and most diverse commercial and residential mechanical contractor, officially announces the acquisition of the Residential Division of REMCO, Inc. of Mechanicsburg, PA. This acquisition is the 12th for the employee-owned HB McClure since 2010.

REMCO, Inc. is also an employee-owned mechanical contractor that will continue to provide refrigeration, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and food service equipment services to commercial clients from their five current locations. The company recently made the decision to shift its focus exclusively to commercial/industrial service and construction beginning January 1, 2017, and officially turned over the residential division to HB McClure on December 19, 2016.

"HB McClure is always on the lookout for strategic acquisitions that will enhance our ability to provide best-in-class service to all the markets we serve," said Robert Whalen, President of HB McClure. "Adding REMCO's residential business will further increase our already significant market position in the central-Pennsylvania region; as a top provider of mechanical contracting services."

HB McClure is well known throughout central Pennsylvania for having one of the most diverse service offerings when it comes to heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, propane, fuel oil, home comfort and more.

For more information about HB McClure Company or the acquisition of REMCO's residential division, please visit www.hbmcclure.com or contact VP of Sales & Marketing, Jeri Donadee, at 717-214-3107.

# # #

HB McClure Company is a leading mechanical contractor headquartered in Harrisburg, PA. The company was founded in 1914 and provides plumbing, heating, cooling, fuel oil, propane, and home comfort services to businesses and residences in central and south-eastern Pennsylvania.

Source:HB McClure Company
