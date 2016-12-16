 
Positive Results Reported with Intraocular Pressure-Lowering Drug in Glaucoma

 
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Trabodenoson, a new drug delivered directly to the eye, offers patients with ocular hypertension or primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) a new mechanism of action for combating elevated intraocular pressure. The results of a Phase 2 clinical trial of trabodenoson that show the drug to be well tolerated and clinically effective are presented in Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available open access on the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jop.2015.0148)  website.

Jonathan Myers, Wills Eye Hospital (Philadelphia, PA), and coauthors from Sall Research Medical Center (Artesia, CA), Eye Care Centers Management Inc. (Morrow, GA), and Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Lexington, MA) report on the design and findings of this new study in the article entitled "A Dose-Escalation Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of 2 and 4 Weeks of Twice-Daily Ocular Trabodenoson in Adults with Ocular Hypertension or Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jop.2015.0148)."

Study subjects with ocular hypertension or POAG received either trabodenoson at increasing doses or placebo in one eye twice daily for 14 days. Another group of patients received either a much higher dose of trabodenoson or placebo for 28 days. The researchers report statistically significant, dose-dependent, clinically relevant decreases in intraocular pressure with trabodenoson.

"This study is important because trabodenoson is a new compound class for glaucoma that targets the diseased tissue responsible for ocular hypertension," says Editor-in-Chief W. Daniel Stamer, PhD, Joseph A. C. Wadsworth Professor of Ophthalmology and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC. "Positive findings with this new drug have motivated phase III clinical trials, which are underway."

About the Journal
Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics (http://www.liebertpub.com/jop) is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published ten times a year online with open access options and in print.  It is the only multidisciplinary, peer-reviewed journal providing basic and clinical research that focuses on biopharmaceuticals that have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or diagnose ocular diseases and disorders. The Journal delivers the latest discoveries in the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. Tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics (http://www.liebertpub.com/jop) website. Journalof Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeuticsis the official journal of the Association for Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics (http://www.aopt.org/).

About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)  is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including ASSAY and Drug Development Technologies and Population Health Management.  Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)  website.

