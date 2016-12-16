News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
JMX Brands Donates Holiday Gifts to Big Brothers Big Sisters
JMX Brands employees make donations throughout the year that is matched by company owners and contributed to a local charity.
During each company staff meeting, JMX Brands employees honor co-workers who work above and beyond expectations by donating a dollar and a compliment to the "kudos" box. The money collected is matched by the company's owners and contributed to a local charity each year. In the past, JMX Brands has given to All Faiths Food Bank. Big Brothers Big Sisters was selected for this year's donation.
Even though JMX Brands sells Amish furniture and other quality-made products throughout the country, mainly through its flagship website, DutchCrafters.com, the local community is very important to the company and donating to a local charity is one way of giving back.
As a continued commitment to its local customers, JMX Brands opened a DutchCrafters furniture store this year at 3709 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota. The 3,500-square-
Learn more about DutchCrafters Amish Funiture at https://www.dutchcrafters.com.
Contact
JMX Brands
***@jmxbrands.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse