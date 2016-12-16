 
News By Tag
* Amish-furniture
* Big Brothers
* Donation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Furniture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


JMX Brands Donates Holiday Gifts to Big Brothers Big Sisters

JMX Brands employees make donations throughout the year that is matched by company owners and contributed to a local charity.
 
 
JMX Brands donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters
JMX Brands donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters
SARASOTA, Fla. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- After a year of collecting donations, dollar by dollar, JMX Brands, a Sarasota-based specialty online retailer, has donated $677 in Christmas gifts to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast.

During each company staff meeting, JMX Brands employees honor co-workers who work above and beyond expectations by donating a dollar and a compliment to the "kudos" box. The money collected is matched by the company's owners and contributed to a local charity each year. In the past, JMX Brands has given to All Faiths Food Bank. Big Brothers Big Sisters was selected for this year's donation.

Even though JMX Brands sells Amish furniture and other quality-made products throughout the country, mainly through its flagship website, DutchCrafters.com, the local community is very important to the company and donating to a local charity is one way of giving back.

As a continued commitment to its local customers, JMX Brands opened a DutchCrafters furniture store this year at 3709 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota. The 3,500-square-foot store showcases popular Amish furniture and provides the opportunity to speak in person with a furniture specialist and compare wood finish and fabric samples.

Learn more about DutchCrafters Amish Funiture at https://www.dutchcrafters.com.

Contact
JMX Brands
***@jmxbrands.com
End
Source:Debra Gingerich
Email:***@jmxbrands.com Email Verified
Tags:Amish-furniture, Big Brothers, Donation
Industry:Furniture
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JMX Brands PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share