 
News By Tag
* Dentist Fountain Valley
* Fountain Valley Dentist
* Oceanic Dental
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fountain Valley
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Leading Dental Practice Opens Second Office

Beautiful results and high patient satisfaction fuel growth for Oceanic Dental
 
 
Dentists
Dentists
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dentist Fountain Valley
* Fountain Valley Dentist
* Oceanic Dental

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Fountain Valley - California - US

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Oceanic Dental, one of Orange County's most respected dental practices, has announced the opening of a new, second office at a prime location in Fountain Valley, Calif.

The grand opening of the new location is scheduled for early February, 2017, however, new patients will be seen there as early as next month.

"Our second location is more than just a grand opening," says Victor Pham, President of Oceanic Dental. "It means another opportunity for us to make quality dentistry convenient for our Orange County patients. And it confirms that the type of dentistry we offer is what patients want."

The new, second office is strategically located at the corner of Euclid Ave. and Talbert St. In Fountain Valley, across the street from Costco.

"Everyone in the area knows where the Costco shopping center is located," says Pham, "so being across the street makes our office that much easier to find."

Pham indicated that there will be no changes in the services available at the new location. "We are going to offer the gentle, advanced dentistry that our patients have come to appreciate and will continue our tradition of expert dentists and friendly staff."

About Oceanic Dental

Oceanic Dental was started in 2010 by Dr. Krystal Pham to help provide dental patients with high-quality, comprehensive dental care in a friendly relaxed environment. Since then, the practice has grown dramatically, prompting the need to expand to nearby Fountain Valley.

The team at Oceanic Dental includes five knowledgeable & experienced doctors who provide a full range of cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry.

Oceanic Dental enjoys the highest rankings on online ratings websites, including a five star rating on Yelp!

For more information, contact Victor Pham, Practice Manager,  Victor@Oceanicdental.com, or call        (714) 600-4456

Contact
Victor Pham
(714) 600-4456
***@oceanicdental.com
End
Source:
Email:***@oceanicdental.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share