Leading Dental Practice Opens Second Office
Beautiful results and high patient satisfaction fuel growth for Oceanic Dental
The grand opening of the new location is scheduled for early February, 2017, however, new patients will be seen there as early as next month.
"Our second location is more than just a grand opening," says Victor Pham, President of Oceanic Dental. "It means another opportunity for us to make quality dentistry convenient for our Orange County patients. And it confirms that the type of dentistry we offer is what patients want."
The new, second office is strategically located at the corner of Euclid Ave. and Talbert St. In Fountain Valley, across the street from Costco.
"Everyone in the area knows where the Costco shopping center is located," says Pham, "so being across the street makes our office that much easier to find."
Pham indicated that there will be no changes in the services available at the new location. "We are going to offer the gentle, advanced dentistry that our patients have come to appreciate and will continue our tradition of expert dentists and friendly staff."
About Oceanic Dental
Oceanic Dental was started in 2010 by Dr. Krystal Pham to help provide dental patients with high-quality, comprehensive dental care in a friendly relaxed environment. Since then, the practice has grown dramatically, prompting the need to expand to nearby Fountain Valley.
The team at Oceanic Dental includes five knowledgeable & experienced doctors who provide a full range of cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry.
Oceanic Dental enjoys the highest rankings on online ratings websites, including a five star rating on Yelp!
For more information, contact Victor Pham, Practice Manager, Victor@Oceanicdental.com, or call (714) 600-4456
Contact
Victor Pham
(714) 600-4456
***@oceanicdental.com
