Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Design Neuroscience Center as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Design Neuroscience Centeres as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Design Neuroscience Center will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Design Neuroscience Center (DNC) has been serving the community since 2006. The medical team is led by competent, well trained board certified neurologist with subspecialty training in Neurological Rehabilitation with over 50 years of cumulative experience in the field. Their key focus is on individuals with neurological disorders in the area of Traumatic Brain Injury and associated trauma, Cerebrovascular Disorders, Demyelinating Disorders of the Central Nervous System, Spinal Cord Injury, Brain and Spinal Cord Tumors, Disorders of the Peripheral Nervous System. We also focus on conditions causing deconditioning, physical impairment and associated mental health conditions.DNC manages a range of programs that addresses functional limitations, which includes but is not limited to our outpatient rehabilitation program. Their goals are to utilize cognitive, neuro-pharmacological and physical methods to re-develop, enhance and adapt our patient's functional skills to facilitate independence in activities of daily living and successful re-entry into the community.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.connieb@dncneurology.com