Launch of Welder training and certification center
Arcraft has launched a dedicated training center for welder training and certification. In later stages, Arcraft proposes to launch training programs for NDT technicians, welding inspectors,supervisors and engineers in welding inspection and methods
Why do welders need to be certified?
Certification is a procedure to determine if the applicant welder has the skill level required to perform designated tasks. Different certifications are offered depending on what type of work the welder seeks. Generally, welders are certified as competent to weld in 6 positions that is 1G, 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and 6G.
Certified welders with capable supervision can work with specified drawings and procedures to help produce desired end products. Certifications attest to a welder's ability to work with specific metal thicknesses, certain types of welds and other specific welding considerations in the welding process he is certified in. There are a number of welder certifications available depending on welding process like Stick, Mig, FCAW, Tig, Saw and many others.
Who is a Certified
Welder.There are no prerequisite educational courses required in order to be eligible to take this performance-
What Standards are followed for certification.
Testing is carried as per procedures used in the Fabrication industry, structural steel, petroleum pipelines, sheet metal, and chemical refinery welding industries. There is a provision to test to a company-supplied or non-code welding specification. Codes and specifications followed are mostly ASME Section IX with provision to test as per other codes available if required.
Facilities available
We have well-equipped facilities for training and certification is done by AWS - CWI Inspectors. Radiographic testing and mechanical testing is carried out in ISO certified testing labs.
Welding is the backbone of manufacturing industries. In the next few years, there will be a huge requirement for welders because of economic growth and to shore up aging infrastructure across the country. Although few companies may hire an inexperienced welder as apprentices, most employers look for welders who have been trained and certified. There is a huge demand for welders abroad and a certified welder is always in demand. http://www.arcraftplasma.com/
Page Updated Last on: Dec 22, 2016