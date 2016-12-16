Mother of the World - Queen Elizabeth 11

Contact

--Michael Adesigbin the author announces the release her book "Mother of The World" which exemplifies precisely how Queen Elizabeth continues to be humble since the time before she became Queen. She traveled in the London Underground subway system the very first time in May 1939, followed by her governess Marion Crawford and her sister Princess Margaret. Through the years even as Queen, she's been on public transport several times. She proceeded to her first state visit as Princess Elizabeth to South Africa with her mother and father, then King and Queen, from February to May 1947.Additionally "Mother of The World" shows Queen Elizabeth's II love for children. During the summer of 2005, she established the first children's trail in Buckingham Palace landscape for its regular opening. The palace is opened to households with children under 12 years of age. They are offered access to a tour of the state rooms as well as interviews with Royal Collection Trust curators and Royal Household staff. Queen Elizabeth has shown to be a modern Queen.• She sent her first e-mail in 1976, from a British army base. In 1997, Buckingham Palace's first official website was created, and she joined Facebook in November 2010 with a page named the British Monarchy.• She joined Twitter in July 2009 and a YouTube channel for the Royal Family—called the Royal Channel—was launched in December 2007.• Over the years, the Queen made it a duty to visit countries around the world with great ties to the United Kingdom. Since her accession to the throne in 1952.• One of the chapters just for those who might be wondering how and why Her Majesty has two birthdays.• Queen has over 600 different charity organizations she has been supporting.This book is my present to the Queen of England on her 90th birthday celebrations. She has spent almost her entire life in service to the people of United Kingdom and the rest of the world. With this book my intention is to raise £1m pounds through downloads on amazon at £1 which will be given to the Queen to support her 600 charities.This book has been put together with vital information;the information in this book has been researched properly. This was put together by reading from different websites, articles, and through the media who relentlessly help bridge the gap between the monarch and the world. There are photographers who literally follow the monarchs daily in order to get photos and be able to share with the rest of us. The plan is to present to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a present and dedicate this work to humanity. The first one million (£1,000,000)will be donated to Her Majesty's Trust fund to help support her charitable causes.The rest of the revenue from downloads of this book goes to help achieve my dream. On the last page of this book you will find a drawing of a building plan for this project (for illustrative purposes only). Join me and help me build a "Queen Elizabeth Homeless Shelter". my hope is that the country and the rest of the world finds my work interesting enough to support me and spend to purchases an e-copy. Thank God for the grace He's given me to live in the United Kingdom. Today England has a mother in Queen Elizabeth II who is Britain's 40th monarch since William the Conqueror was crowned—the longest reigning monarch in the United Kingdom.