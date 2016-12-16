News By Tag
Two days left for Kary Movers to Pick up your Food Drive Items for the Local Food Banks
Kary Movers has donated the use of trucks and fuel while their employees volunteer this week to collect items from businesses, schools and other community locations and deliver to the food bank warehouses in Surrey, BC and Edmonton, AB.
Kary Movers in both of these regions has donated the use of the trucks and cost of fuel while employees are volunteering to drive and load / unload the trucks. It is a project that Kary Movers participates in each year and staff look forward to all year through. With the expansion of Kary Movers to the Edmonton market in June of 2016, we are proud to offer the services in this area. We have been doing this in the Surrey, BC area for years and we look forward to many years of helping the Edmonton community in the same way.
If your organization, school, business or other location has done a food drive and you would like items picked up, please call the food bank to schedule pickup and not Kary Movers directly. Our staff are taking direction from the amazing staff and volunteers at the food bank for routing and pick up details.
We are very inspired by the level of giving in this time of financial struggle for many Edmontonians. From the University of Alberta to Western GMC. many schools and other businesses, we are seeing the true spirit of the season shine through. Thank you to everyone who have come through for those in need within our community this Christmas.
If you wish to make a financial donation to the Edmonton's Food Bank of $25. and hold on to your receipt, Kary Movers Ltd will deduct $50. off of your moving costs any time in 2017. Make your donation directly to the food bank not to Kary Movers. Show your receipt to the team leader on moving day and the $50. will be deducted off of your bill. It is that easy. Alternately, if you are getting married or have other needs for a professional DJ service, your receipt can be shown to Soundmax DJ Services for a $100. discount on services anytime in 2017 with no blackout dates.
Thank you to all who have given this holiday season and make sure to call the food bank to schedule a pick up. Merry Christmas from Kary Movers and all of those who you help through your donations. http://www.karymoversedmonton.com or in Metro Vancouver www.karymovers.com
Media Contact
James
7804542414
james@karymovers.com
