Everest Group Recognizes HCL as a Leader for Internet of Things Services

-- HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services provider, continues to be recognized for its end–to–end Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, global leadership and comprehensive portfolio. Everest Group named 'IoT WoRKSby HCL' among leaders for IoT services in its recent report titled "Internet of Things Services – PEAK MatrixAssessment and Market Trends".16 IoT services providers were analyzed for this study, and the assessment was based on Everest Group's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2016, interaction with IoT service providers, client reference checks, and assessment of the IoT services market., HCL Technologies offers end–to–end IoT services and is positioned as a strong partner for key IoT investment initiatives enabled by its strong engineering heritage together with strategic partnerships."As enterprises increasingly adopt IoT to achieve operational and growth objectives, they need a transformation partner with strong domain understanding to help them derive benefits from their investments. HCL Technologies capitalizes on its engineering heritage to offer a credible solutions portfolio and a strong partnership ecosystem. Its flexibility on engagement models and investments in talent and innovation improve client confidence and align well with clients' expectations,"said"IoT WoRKSis proud to be positioned among leaders by Everest Group, the leading independent consulting & research firm. With comprehensive end–to–end offerings, sophisticated frameworks and IPs, IoT WoRKStoday offers one of the most comprehensive and mature portfolios globally for IoT technology services. It aims to partner with Global 2000 organizations to take a structured approach to customize IoT initiatives for specific business needs, driving tangible business outcomes & financial goals." said. "The Everest Group report specifically recognizes HCL's range of business outcome driven solutions across industries and the ability to undertake large scale IoT solutions. The innovative engagement models such as risk–sharing advance customer confidence and enable IoT WoRKSto undertake joint investment for large scale initiatives."IoT WoRKSby HCL ( https://www.hcltech.com/ Internet-of- Things-IoT/ ), the Internet of Things business unit of HCL, is the front–runner in the field of IoT, enabling organizations to leverage best–in–class IoT solutions for maximizing returns from their asset investments and creating entirely new services that deliver measurable business outcomes. HCL offers end–to–end IoT services for organizations across the three phases – Define, Build & Run, to help design enterprise IoT programs, develop and implement IoT systems for realizing business value.