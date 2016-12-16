News By Tag
Everest Group Recognizes HCL as a Leader for Internet of Things Services
16 IoT services providers were analyzed for this study, and the assessment was based on Everest Group's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2016, interaction with IoT service providers, client reference checks, and assessment of the IoT services market.
According to the Everest Group report, HCL Technologies offers end–to–end IoT services and is positioned as a strong partner for key IoT investment initiatives enabled by its strong engineering heritage together with strategic partnerships.
"As enterprises increasingly adopt IoT to achieve operational and growth objectives, they need a transformation partner with strong domain understanding to help them derive benefits from their investments. HCL Technologies capitalizes on its engineering heritage to offer a credible solutions portfolio and a strong partnership ecosystem. Its flexibility on engagement models and investments in talent and innovation improve client confidence and align well with clients' expectations,"
"IoT WoRKSTM is proud to be positioned among leaders by Everest Group, the leading independent consulting & research firm. With comprehensive end–to–end offerings, sophisticated frameworks and IPs, IoT WoRKSTM today offers one of the most comprehensive and mature portfolios globally for IoT technology services. It aims to partner with Global 2000 organizations to take a structured approach to customize IoT initiatives for specific business needs, driving tangible business outcomes & financial goals." said Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President, HiTech & Communications – ERS and Global Head – IoT WoRKSTM, HCL Technologies. "The Everest Group report specifically recognizes HCL's range of business outcome driven solutions across industries and the ability to undertake large scale IoT solutions. The innovative engagement models such as risk–sharing advance customer confidence and enable IoT WoRKSTM to undertake joint investment for large scale initiatives."
IoT WoRKSTM by HCL (https://www.hcltech.com/
Source:https://www.hcltech.com/
