Central Coast Realty Group Joins Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate Network

-- Central Coast Realty Group (CCRG) continues to expand its national and international reach by joining the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate Network. As a consistent leader in the marketing of properties throughout San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County of the California Central Coast, Central Coast Realty Group is a trusted name with comprehensive services and a reputation for delivering results.CCRG brings a wealth of experience to the negotiating table led by Brokers/Owners Erny Pinckert and Eric Pinckert. With a combined 55 years in real estate, this management duo offers an exceptional understanding of trends, opportunities and challenges facing buyers and sellers. The network they have developed, through years in the Southern California market where they originated their real estate careers, gives their firm of CCRG a clear advantage in the Central Coast market. "We have built a culture focused on providing the best customer experience possible." said Erny & Eric Pinckert. "With this approach, and a team of exceptionally talented sales associates who are leaders, success seems to come naturally."Along with membership in the Who's Who network, CCRG will benefit from having their listings on LuxuryRealEstate.com, a Webby award-winning website with several times more $1,000,000+ content of any near-peer, thus exposing them to more qualified buyers both nationally and internationally. To be eligible for membership with Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, brokers/firms must list and sell in the top 10 percent of their market – only the very best companies and individuals are inducted into the network.To learn more about Central Coast Realty Group, visit www.theccrg.com or call 800-417-2310.Central Coast Realty Group (CCRG) is a leading boutique real estate agency with multiple locations across California's Central Coast representing the counties of San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara. Areas of expertise include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Santa Margarita, Cambria, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Baywood-Los Osos, Avila Beach, Shell Beach, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley.CCRG provides the highest level of quality resources, support and services using our management team with over 30 years of real estate knowledge and experience. A customer-focused approach to real estate enables strong relationships with valued clients and reinforces a reputation of integrity, reliability and most importantly, trust. Central Coast Realty Group is licensed with the California Bureau of Real Estate — #01854124.LuxuryRealEstate.com, frequently ranked 'Best Website' in consumer and industry surveys, has been recognized for excellence by the WMA Awards and the Webby Awards and has been voted 'Best of the Web' by Forbes magazine multiple times. Since its debut in 1995, LuxuryRealEstate.com has remained the #1 portal for luxury properties on the internet and has several times more $1,000,000+ content of any near-peer.Known in the industry since 1986 as the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate network, a global collection of the finest luxury real estate brokers in the world, this group of more than 130,000 professionals with properties in more than 70 countries, collectively sells in excess of $190 billion of real estate annually.The company has also been recognized by the Maggie Awards, received an ADDY Award for excellence in Web Design, ranked in the Inc. 5000 List and named as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal.