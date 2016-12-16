 
Industry News





Continental Clinical CEO Saleh Stevens Discusses His Company's Healthcare Clinical Trials

An independent health research facility, Continental Clinical is home to Saleh Stevens' Healthcare clinical trials.His work is designed to ensure that the disparities between the care that minorities receive and the care that other groups receive.
 
 
D.C., Wash. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Saleh Stevens' Continental Clinical: Where Experience Meets Heart

With combined experience exceeding 50 years, Stevens and his team are dedicated to championing the cause of underrepresented patients in healthcare by ensuring that minorities are increasingly represented in clinical trials. In so doing, Clinical Content is increasing the attention minorities get from the medical community and subsequently get the quality care they too need, when they need it. This Stevens says is ensuring the growth of the clinical care field through the diversity of inclusion.

Using their resources and expertise solely in aid of minorities places Continental Clinical in a unique position within the clinical research market. Their services include managing data, site training and site management, healthcare management, recruitment fulfilment, community resourcing, study procurement, and more.

As the company delivers these services, it uses its own in-house staff members, networks of principal investigators, and other resources to start, maintain, and complete clinical trials, thereby serving as sponsors. it is important that Continental Clinical is able to do this, as it helps them to skillfully manage the most difficult aspects of clinical trials, and provide their service to physicians, on behalf of minorities, who would have never have been involved otherwise due to associated costs, resources, and other logistics needs.

Anyone wishing to assist in or find out more about Continental Clinical's projects may do so by visiting their official website of the same name at www.continentalclinical.com.

Saleh Stevens
***@continentalclinical.com
