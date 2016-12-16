News By Tag
Improving lutein's efficacy with a breakthrough Carocelle® Technology
There are many factors that influence supplements' bioavailability. The bioavailability of substances in food supplements can often be as low as 5-10% of what we ingest. Carocelle® Technology has been developed to improve compounds' bioavailability.
Does your supplement really work?
Bioavailability is the actual measure of what is detected in our systemic blood stream after you consume the ingredient. It can be only marked in clinical pharmacokinetics tests. Pharmacokinetics profile is routinely tested for all pharmaceuticals, unfortunately very few producers of dietary supplements actually do that. And it is simply impossible to develop a dietary supplement with proper, confirmed bioavailability without the pharmacokinetics tests. Most vitamins and supplements have not been tested for bioavailability and/or do not make this information available on their packaging. It is therefore impossible for a consumer to tell how much, if any, of a food supplement is being absorbed when they take it. The bioavailability of key substances in many food supplements can often be as low as 5-10% of what we ingest. High bioavailability is desirable as it means smaller doses can provide enhanced rates of absorption which are guaranteed when compared with untested, even higher dose supplements.
Cambridge Micelle Technology Inc. introduces Carocelle® Lutein & Zeaxanthin within a new range of supplements that have proven bioavailability data, giving consumers the confidence that the product is providing the intended level of supplementation.
Unique formulation of Carocelle® supplements
What is a micelle?
Micelles are structures formed naturally in the intestines to improve absorption of lipids and substances soluble in lipids (lipophilic)
Carocelle® Technology was developed in Cambridge, UK. The technology is based on invention of vesicle-micelles formed from carotenoids, phospholipids and other cargo substances. This patent-pending technology replicates natural micellisation processes, that take place in our body, to improve active substances' bioavailability. Micellisation ensures that bioavailability is at its peak by protecting the active substance from destructive processes during digestion and increasing absorption on the way to the bloodstream.
Superior bioavailability of Carocelle® lutein has been proven in clinical research
Unlike many supplements, Carocelle® has pharmacokinetic data for the finished product, not merely the raw ingredients. Understanding and determining the pharmacokinetic profile is critically important during the development process of dietary supplements as it leads to the optimization of absorption and bioavailability properties of the product. The efficacy of Carocelle® Lutein & Zeaxanthin has been proven in compliance with Good Clinical Practice in randomized, double-blind clinical trials.
There are currently 3 SKUs within Carocelle® range:
Carocelle® Lutein & Zeaxanthin
Carocelle® Lycopene
Carocelle® Lycopene & Resveratrol
