Improving lutein's efficacy with a breakthrough Carocelle® Technology

There are many factors that influence supplements' bioavailability. The bioavailability of substances in food supplements can often be as low as 5-10% of what we ingest. Carocelle® Technology has been developed to improve compounds' bioavailability.

Carocelle_Lutein and Zeaxanthin

-- Vitamins, minerals and supplements are being taken by increasing numbers of people with the global industry now worth well over $60bn. It is therefore surprising that many consumers are still left in the dark when it comes to understanding the efficacy of the products they are buying. Many supplements are available in different strengths and forms, from different sources and brands. Consumers have enormous choice but key information is often missing: what happens to the substance once consumed and how much of it is really absorbed?Bioavailability is the actual measure of what is detected in our systemic blood stream after you consume the ingredient. It can be only marked in clinical pharmacokinetics tests. Pharmacokinetics profile is routinely tested for all pharmaceuticals, unfortunately very few producers of dietary supplements actually do that. And it is simply impossible to develop a dietary supplement with proper, confirmed bioavailability without the pharmacokinetics tests. Most vitamins and supplements have not been tested for bioavailability and/or do not make this information available on their packaging. It is therefore impossible for a consumer to tell how much, if any, of a food supplement is being absorbed when they take it. The bioavailability of key substances in many food supplements can often be as low as 5-10% of what we ingest. High bioavailability is desirable as it means smaller doses can provide enhanced rates of absorption which are guaranteed when compared with untested, even higher dose supplements.Cambridge Micelle Technology Inc. introduces Carocelle® Lutein & Zeaxanthin within a new range of supplements that have proven bioavailability data, giving consumers the confidence that the product is providing the intended level of supplementation.Micelles are structures formed naturally in the intestines to improve absorption of lipids and substances soluble in lipids (lipophilic). Micelles are formed spontaneously or during a dedicated chemical process and involve compounds that show a combination of fat-soluble (hydrophobic)and water-soluble (hydrophilic)properties. Their formation is necessary for proper absorption of fats and fat-soluble ingredients in our diet.Carocelle® Technology was developed in Cambridge, UK. The technology is based on invention of vesicle-micelles formed from carotenoids, phospholipids and other cargo substances. This patent-pending technology replicates natural micellisation processes, that take place in our body, to improve active substances' bioavailability. Micellisation ensures that bioavailability is at its peak by protecting the active substance from destructive processes during digestion and increasing absorption on the way to the bloodstream.Unlike many supplements, Carocelle® has pharmacokinetic data for the finished product, not merely the raw ingredients. Understanding and determining the pharmacokinetic profile is critically important during the development process of dietary supplements as it leads to the optimization of absorption and bioavailability properties of the product. The efficacy of Carocelle® Lutein & Zeaxanthin has been proven in compliance with Good Clinical Practice in randomized, double-blind clinical trials.Carocelle® Lutein & ZeaxanthinCarocelle® LycopeneCarocelle® Lycopene & Resveratrolwww.carocelle-technology.com