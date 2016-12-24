Country(s)
Hilton Garden Inn Medford, Oregon Opens
"We are excited to bring the Hilton Garden Inn brand to Medford, Oregon. With 2,800 sq. feet of conference space and a full-service restaurant and bar, the Hilton Garden Inn will fill a much-needed void in the Medford market," said General Manager Paul Schmidt. "The staff and I look forward to making the Hilton Garden Inn the premier hotel for both corporate and leisure travelers. You can count on us!"
ABOUT KAURI INVESTMENTS, LTD.
Kauri Investments, Ltd., established in 1987, is a leading real estate investment and development company based in Bellevue, WA. Kauri has developed over 2,000 multifamily homes in various neighborhoods of Seattle. In addition to residential real estate, Kauri has expanded into the hotel real estate sector and has built over 800 hotel rooms in the Pacific Northwest. To learn more about Kauri, visit www.kauri.com.
ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT
As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 30 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 70 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.
ABOUT HILTON GARDEN INN
Hilton Garden Inn is focused on making each visit a rewarding one, providing an environment that allows guests to discover and connect while on the road. With more than 700 locations worldwide, Hilton Garden Inn delivers award-winning service, inviting social spaces, and high-end amenities ensuring a great stay at an even greater value. Hilton Garden Inn has a full-service restaurant and bar, offering cooked-to-order breakfast, dinner and a full bar to unwind at the end of a busy day. With state-of-the-
