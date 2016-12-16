News By Tag
Stratergic core Business intelligence on prevailing abstruse tenor and pivotal market leadfoots
Key Findings –
BI and analytics continues to be the fastest growing solution area among organizations, and with the developments in the space of self-service BI and on-demand analytics solutions, even the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have increased their investment in the BI domain, as with a pay-per-use pricing model enterprises can deploy such advanced solutions without committing to substantial infrastructure investment. - Apart from the self-service domain, new fields such as exploratory analytics are also coming to the fore, and vendors are keen to invest in these domains to develop solutions which will enable organizations to move away from the set models and schemas and create adhoc queries supported by a self-service environment. - The market for BI applications is set to witness decent growth in the coming five years, according to Ethocle Reports BI market opportunity forecast model. Among the developed economies, the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada will primarily drive the BI segment from 2016 to 2020, compensating for the slow growth in this segment from other developed economies such as Japan, Spain, Italy, and France.
Synopsis -
This report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the business intelligence market. The report outlines the evolution of business intelligence, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents Ethocle Reports view of the revenue opportunities in the business intelligence market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises' investment priorities in the business intelligence. This product covers the latest trends in the business intelligence market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the business intelligence domain. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following: - The latest trends impacting the business intelligence market. - The market drivers (both supply-side and demand-side)
