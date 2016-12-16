 
Stratergic core Business intelligence on prevailing abstruse tenor and pivotal market leadfoots

Intelligence Report on Current technology trends and This report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the business intelligence market.
 
 
PUNE, India - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- This report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the business intelligence market. The report outlines the evolution of business intelligence, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents Ethocle Reports view of the revenue opportunities in the business intelligence market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises' investment priorities in the business intelligence.

Key Findings –

BI and analytics continues to be the fastest growing solution area among organizations, and with the developments in the space of self-service BI and on-demand analytics solutions, even the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have increased their investment in the BI domain, as with a pay-per-use pricing model enterprises can deploy such advanced solutions without committing to substantial infrastructure investment. - Apart from the self-service domain, new fields such as exploratory analytics are also coming to the fore, and vendors are keen to invest in these domains to develop solutions which will enable organizations to move away from the set models and schemas and create adhoc queries supported by a self-service environment. - The market for BI applications is set to witness decent growth in the coming five years, according to Ethocle Reports BI market opportunity forecast model. Among the developed economies, the US, the UK, Australia, and Canada will primarily drive the BI segment from 2016 to 2020, compensating for the slow growth in this segment from other developed economies such as Japan, Spain, Italy, and France.

Read Complete Report @ http://www.ethoclereports.com/report_details/5858d7da821f...

Synopsis -

This report analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the business intelligence market. The report outlines the evolution of business intelligence, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents Ethocle Reports view of the revenue opportunities in the business intelligence market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises' investment priorities in the business intelligence. This product covers the latest trends in the business intelligence market, coupled with insight into the vendor landscape and market size in the business intelligence domain. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following: - The latest trends impacting the business intelligence market. - The market drivers (both supply-side and demand-side) that will facilitate the growth of the business intelligence market. - The market inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of business intelligence. - Identification of the top ICT vendors in the business intelligence market, coupled with an overview of the top 5 vendors. - The primary findings from Ethocle Reports view of revenue opportunities in the business intelligence market through to 2020, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band. - An identification of enterprises' investment priorities based on their budget allocations relating to business intelligence. Reasons To Buy - Understand the business intelligence landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the business intelligence segment. - Comprehend the business intelligence vendor landscape and track their relative performance in the business intelligence market to gain a competitive advantage. - Enhance your market segmentation by analyzing the revenue opportunity forecasts figure in the business intelligence market from 2015 to 2020, spanning six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands. - Understand how organization's business intelligence requirements are set to change in the next two years in order to prioritize your target market.

Buy this report @ http://www.ethoclereports.com/report_details/5858d7da821fb12b5484a9cd

Table Of Content includes-

1 Introduction

2 Technology evolution

2.1 Current technology trends

2.2 Key market drivers and inhibitors

2.2.1 Key market drivers

2.2.2 Key inhibitors

3 The vendor landscape

3.1 Vendor snapshot (the top five vendors)

4 The market opportunity

4.1 The total market opportunity

4.2 Geographic breakdown

4.3 Vertical market breakdown

4.4 Size band breakdown

5 Business intelligence investment priorities

6 Summary

6.1 Exploratory analytics and big data solutions will propel the BI market to greater heights

7 Appendix

7.1 Definitions

7.2 Further reading

7.3 Contact the authors

Media Contact
Nelson Permal
+1 302 261 5322
***@ethoclereports.com
