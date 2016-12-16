 
Industry News





December 2016
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Extentia Hosts 'Techquarium ApplePi' Event for Children and Young Adults

Platform for innovation in technology showcases VR, AR, home automation, 3-D printing, and wearable devices
 
 
PUNE, India - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- For the second year running, Extentia hosted a Techquarium session for children and young adults. This year's showcase was named 'Techquarium ApplePi'.

The event saw keen young minds explore the dynamic world of technology. The Oculus Rift made a debut, sweeping the audience off its feet with virtual reality experiences. From movie trailers to adventures in different worlds the device delivered thrills in equal measure. Alexa, the smart personal voice assistant created by Amazon, amazed the children with her length and breadth of knowledge. The 3Doodler allowed the children to see their imagination come to life as they created 3D versions of art.

The young participants got to experience Leap Motion, an interactive input device for computers that senses the users' hands. Among other features, users could lift and drop things in cyberspace. Tile, a Bluetooth tracker, proved that nothing can be truly lost, it is only a matter of knowing where and how to track it. Neurosky mapped the brainwaves of volunteers allowing them to play interactive games using their ability to relax and concentrate. Polaroid ZIP instant photo printer took the selfie generation into a whole new world of photography, they clicked and saw their picture printed in a matter of seconds. The hands-on demonstrations literally allowed a very engaged audience to experience the future of technology today.

Techquarium is Extentia's platform for new technology devices. These are regularly scheduled in-company and external sessions where these gadgets are showcased, and audiences experiment with them. Techquarium's intent is to promote innovation and workable ideas for these devices. Participants – technophiles, coders, software developers, as well as marketers and entrepreneurs – are encouraged to take them and explore possible uses.

http://www.extentia.com/techquarium

View pictures (https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.101541482540266...)

More Information
To know more about Extentia's offerings, write to inquiries (at) extentia.com or call +91 20 6728 5200 (India)/+1-408-627-4094 (United States).

About Extentia Information Technology
Extentia is a global technology and services firm that helps clients transform and realize their digital strategies. With our focus on enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and user experiences, Extentia strives to accomplish and surpass your business goals. Our team is differentiated by an emphasis on excellent design skills that we bring to every project. Extentia's work environment and culture inspire team members to be innovative and creative, and to provide clients with an exceptional partnership experience.

www.extentia.com
