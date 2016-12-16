News By Tag
Yoga Exercises for Eye Strain - AYM Yoga School
In today's fast paced world, 90% of people work in front of computers. All their work is done through computer which results in their eyes getting tired and strained out. This results in redness in them, eyes getting watery, reduced vision and many other problems.
People remain troubled with eye problems but don't know how to deal with them or how to heal them and get back to normalcy. We will tell you about some yoga exercises that will help you keep your eyes free of strain.
Yoga Exercises for Eyes
1. Up Down Movement
Look straight ahead in front of you for 5 seconds. Now look up and remain in that position for 5 seconds. Then look down for 5 seconds. Follow this by looking extreme left, again for 5 seconds. End the session by looking extreme right for 5 seconds. Keep your head stable during this time. Repeat this exercise atleast 2-4 times or according to your requirement.
2. Eye Flexing
This exercise is to improve the flexibility of your eyes. To do this, first relax and look upwards. Now start rotating your eyes clockwise but do so slowly. Do this for 5 seconds and then stop. Look straight ahead and then start rotating your eyes anti-clockwise slowly for 5 seconds. Now stop.
3. Palming or Curtaining your Eyes
Sit down with eyes closed and facing the sun. Rub your palms briskly against each other and cover your eyes with them. You will feel your eyes absorbing darkness like a sponge and welcoming the warmth and energy coming from your hands. Continue this palming action as many times and as long as it feels soothing and comforting your eyes. But don't do it for more than 5 minutes. When you are ready to end the exercise, gently remove your hands from your eyes and open them up slowly.
4. Bhramari Pranayama
Bhramari Pranayama helps in improving focus and coordination between both eyes. First, sit in a cross legged position. Now close your eyes and ears by pressing them lightly with thumbs. Now place your index fingers on your forehead, middle fingers between your eyebrows, and ring and little fingers at your nostrils' base. Direct your attention at the center of your twin eyebrows. Take a deep breath and hold it for 2-3 seconds, later exhaling it through your nose while making a humming sound. Keep your mouth closed throughout this exercise.
5. Focus Shifting
Ease and relax out your body and breathe comfortably. Hold out an arm straight, in front of you with a loose fist wit thumb pointed upwards. Now focus on your thumb with your eyes set on it. Next, move the thumb towards your nose slowly until you can no longer focus on it completely. Pause for a while and breathe in deeply. Then stretch out your arm, back to its original position while keeping your eyes set on its thumb. Repeat this exercise atleast 5-6 times.
6. Distance Gazing
Set your gaze on a distantly placed object and focus on it as clearly as possible, while keeping your eyes and face relaxed. Take a deep breath and then slowly shift your gaze at some other distantly placed object. Imagine as if you are consuming that object through your eyes. Then allow your eyes to drift around momentarily, looking at different objects located at varying distances. And if you see something interesting or attractive, look at it, smile and enjoy its vision. Be thankful for your healthy eyes.
7. Focusing Eyes in Front & at Sides
Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out. Spread out your arms at the level of shoulders. Your thumbs should be pointed upwards with fingers forming a fist. Now take your left palm and place it on your left knee while moving the right arm to the side (with its thumb pointed upwards). Keep your head straight, looking forward and focus your eyes on the left thumb, then on the right thumb. Do this 15 to 20 times. Repeat the whole exercise with the other hand.
