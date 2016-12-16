News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A great luxurious living at a highly competitive price at Supertech Belfair
The landscape of this place is maintained well and is pleasant. The green natural surroundings go very well with the stylish houses that have been designed to give utmost convenience and a great ambience. Supertech Belfair Sector 79, Gurgaon is one of the best properties available currently which offers a great return value on the investments made now. The residential offerings come in the configuration of 1 and 2 BHK. The residential size of the apartments range from 625 sq. ft. to 1020 sq. ft. of area. The residential layouts are very well planned with enough air and light flowing through. This property is very close to NH-8 and Southern Periphery road which is the Golf Extension Road. It is very close to major hospitals like Medicity, Artemis and many others. The Hyatt hotel is just 15 minutes away and the IGI airport is hardly 30 minutes away. Amongst the community amenities there are kids' play area, sports facility, open space to walk around or jog around, power back up, landscaped garden and car parking.
Supertech Belfair Price
The starting price for this property is Rs. 26.71 lakhs and the final price is Rs. 43.60 lakhs. The project is well supported with friendly payment plans of all sorts to ease out the payment pressure on the buyers. The property also offers a great investment value with a strategic location. The price of this property is expected to rise further soon. Hence, any investment made now will fetch good returns later. Gurgaon by itself is a great destination to live at and a lot of people are migrating here only to take advantage of great infrastructure, better career opportunities and a developed economy for a comfortable and a secured living. These sophisticated homes come for much less as compared to the offerings it has to make. Gurgaon is growing to develop in to a major residential as well as commercial hub.
Any investments done in the promising city like Gurgaon is expected to bring a lot of monetary benefits later. Whether you are an end user or just an investor, you can make a lot of money in the growing economy of Gurgaon. Get more information at https://www.360realtors.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse