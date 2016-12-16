News By Tag
G Corp The Icon: Premium residential development for a sophisticated lifestyle
G Corp Group is one of the leading professional developers of the realty industry which has a strong footing in major cities across the country and has built beautiful developments in the entire segments- residential, commercial, township, mixed land use development. The company has successfully completed and delivered over 30 million square feet of quality space. The Icon is another such top-class realty depiction which has posh attributes and is a great purchase either for investment or for self-use. It has all the contemporary features and facilities that today's style loving and urban populace would aspire for and is well-connected to major areas via wide roads.
Developed over 21 acres of land area, The Icon Bangalore, houses majestically rising 11 towers which are 22 and 25 storeys tall and offers residential formats of 3 and 4 BHK spanning 1795 sq. ft. – 3097 sq. ft. 85% of the land parcel is left open for maintaining the expansive greens which would add to the natural beauty of the property. The homes are surrounded by putting greens and flaunt eco-friendly features like solar street lights and motion sensor staircases in order to save power. The homes are available in the price range of Rs 1.27 crores – Rs 2.14 crores.
The Icon Thanisandra offers a myriad of facilities like modern club house, flower gardens, forest paths, lounge, hi-tech gym, swimming pool, cricket pitch, 15 guests room, toddlers' play area, amphitheater, 24x7 power and water supply, jogging tracks, bird nesting corner, rain water harvesting and garbage waste disposal.
Snuggled on the Thanisandra Main Road, it has all the daily conveniences and other basic amenities located near at hand and offer hassle-free commuting to everywhere important. It is 10 kms from MG Road, 14 kms from City Railway Station and 25 kms from International airport. The luxurious venture is well-connected to HBL layout, Thanisandra Main Road and Bellary road.
