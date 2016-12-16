News By Tag
Mild Frontiers is looking for talent for versions of Christmas Cheer
Glasgow based music business, Mild Frontiers is looking for talent for versions of the current christmas single, Christmas Cheer.
(Mild Frontiers is a music business, based in Glasgow, Scotland owned by David Crichton.)
Call for singers and remixers.
Now that the current Christmas single release, "Christmas Cheer" from Mild Frontiers is available online, Mild Frontiers is looking for talented singers and remixers, interested in creating alternative versions of the tune, for release as a collection of variations on the theme.
The current release, includes instrumental backing versions of the tune. One full length version and one edited version.
The lyrics are available on the Christmas Cheer page.
Mild Frontiers will allow permission for you to use these backing tracks for your own personal usage, for creating demo recordings, so get practising and recording, then send a demo of your version to Mild Frontiers for consideration as part of the release. You could make your version using the backing tracks from Mild Frontiers, or record your own version of the tune, with your own instrumentation. Any recordings released commercially by Mild Frontiers, will be remunerated appropriately, and fairly, in agreement with each act/performer.
Let's hear, YOUR Christmas Cheer, for Mild Frontiers.
The closing date for submitting demos is 6th January 2017.
for more information and sending your demos / remixes / recordings
email : create@mild-
Christmas Cheer is available on
7Digital, Amazon, GooglePlay, HMV Digital, iTunes, Spotify and many more platforms.
Mild Frontiers permits the usage of the tracks for creation of personal demo tapes only.
No recordings may be published online, or uploaded to third party sites without permission from Mild Frontiers.
All commercial productions based on the recordings need to request approval and permission before any publication, or record release, in any shape or form.
Any commercial use of the recordings should be reported via the channels accepted by official performing rights/recording rights organisations for each nation, or directly to Mild Frontiers.
If you need clarification regarding anything - just ask.
Mild Frontiers. ©2016. All Rights Reserved.
