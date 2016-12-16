Shriram Automall Adds One More Feather In Its Cap By Winning Best Disruptiv Innovation Of The Year

Shriram Automall bags "Best Disruptive Innovation of the Year - Automotive" at the prestigious Disruptive Tech & Innovation Awards organized by Influential Business Awards

-- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), India's No.1 platform for exchange of pre-owned vehicles and equipment has been recognized with accolade by "" under the category of. The award ceremony was conducted on 20December 2016, at Vivanta by Taj, Bangalore.On the occasion Mr. Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall said, "This honor entrench the fact that we are indeed on the right path to success. In pre-owned automobile industry, Shriram Automall has been the synonymous name for innovation. Since our incorporation in 2011, we have introduced many new concepts like Physical Bidding, Mobile Bidding Application, Desktop Live Physical Bidding & SMS Bidding for the convenience of our customers. And the fact has been reconfirmed today through this award. We would like to thank the whole SAMIL team and our customers for their support & love."The award forhas been rightly given to SAMIL as the company has provided the industry with disruptive innovation in form of transparent & organized platforms for acquisition & disposal of used vehicles & equipment. Our unique bidding events have always been the most exciting industry events and people from even the remotest corner of the country like to be a part of these events to buy or sell their used vehicles & equipment in a transparent & easy way.Shriram Automall provides a unique bidding platform - Physical Bidding Platform to the pre-owned automobile industry to acquire and dispose used vehicles & equipment. Moreover, Shriram Automall is the first and only company to conduct Physical Bidding Events in India for pre-owned vehicles & equipment. Started in 2011, it has served over, conducted overbidding events which resulted in a successfultransactions.SAMIL is one-of-its kind facility, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). It is India's first-ever service provider that offers various well organized and transparent bidding platforms, including Physical, Online, OneStop Classified Kiosk and Private Treaty, for acquisition & disposal of pre-owned commercial vehicles, construction & industrial equipment, tractors & agricultural equipment, passenger vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers. Company has its presence all over the country with its already established 63 Automalls and 150+ bidding locations. The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008 certification for its Quality Management System and rated AA+ from CRISIL.SHRIRAM AUTOMALL INDIA LIMITEDFloor, Best Sky Tower,Netaji Subhash Place,Pitampura, Delhi-110034