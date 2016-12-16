 
Industry News





Oakridgers on a Mission to Save The Ocean

 
VISAKHAPATNAM, India - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Oakridge Visakhapatnam hosted a 3-day student conference on Ocean Conservation from 10th November, 2016 to 12th November, 2016 at Tagarapuvalasa Campus in association with the Dolphin Nature Conservation Society (DNCS). Our Oakridgers have been on a mission to save environment and this initiative was one such attempt.

During the conference, Geologist, Dr G T Vijay Kumar, Dr Rama Murthy, the founder of DNCS, Ms Usha Shri, the Joint Secretary of DNCS and Ms Shivani, the Secretary of DNCS addressed all the students.

The student delegates went on field trips to Bheemili and YMCA beaches to explore the problems of Coastal Erosion, its root causes and to understand the nesting behavior, mortality and conservation of Olive Ridley Sea Turtles.

The students also presented a real-time project on Ocean conservation with some real-time solutions.

About Oakridge International School

Oakridge is dedicated to nurturing responsive and motivated students through a dynamic and success oriented education program. The program empowers students to gain an indigenous as well global perspective on various aspects. The world-class teaching faculty at Oakridge offers a progressive teaching experience to the students, creating strong individuals, who love learning. For more information Visit http://oakridge.in/
Tags:Oakridge International School, Vizag, Vishakapatnam
Industry:Education
Location:Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh - India
Subject:Events
